Alex Eala has tasted mixed fortunes during the Middle East swing, though the star has now been handed an unexpected boost for the upcoming Dubai Tennis Championships.

The 20-year-old started this swing at the Abu Dhabi Open and went on an impressive run to the quarter-final, propelling her to a career-high of 40th in the WTA Rankings.

However, Eala then tasted defeat in the opening round of the Qatar Open in Doha, falling to Tereza Valentova at the first WTA 1000 event of the 2026 season.

The Filipina’s positive momentum appeared to stall with her early defeat in Doha, though the star has now been handed the chance to test herself against the best players in the world in Dubai — the second WTA 1000 event of the year.

Why is Eala now in the Dubai main draw?

Entry lists for WTA Tour events are made six weeks before the tournament takes place, and Eala was not ranked high enough to enter the main draw at that time.

However, a string of pre-tournament withdrawals has now cleared the path for the Filipina to enter the main draw, securing her debut appearance at the prestigious event.

It was the withdrawal of world No 15 Naomi Osaka that ultimately enabled Eala to enter the main draw, though the four-time Grand Slam champion is not the only other player out of the event.

Fellow major champions Marketa Vondrousova and Madison Keys have also withdrawn, with Lois Boisson, McCartney Kessler, Veronika Kudermetova, and Eva Lys also set to be absent.

Tennis News

The string of withdrawals ultimately means that Eala is now in the main draw by right and will not have to win two qualifying matches to compete in the main draw of the WTA 1000 event.

The 20-year-old has never competed at the tournament previously, not even in qualifying, meaning this now presents a significant opportunity for her.

Eala is unseeded in the draw and could face a 9-16 seed in the opening round of the event, with only the top eight seeds in the women’s singles draw receiving an opening-round bye.

Mirra Andreeva is the defending champion at the tournament, with Aryna Sabalenka and Iga Swiatek also set to be in action.

