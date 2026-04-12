Alex Eala’s big breakthrough in tennis came with a win against Iga Swiatek in the 2025 Miami Open and now the pair have been drawn together by a common cause.

Eala’s win against Swiatek in Florida sparked a huge surge of interest in the Filipina star, as she attracted huge interest from fans in her homeland that has continued over the last 12 months.

Every Eala appearance, even on a practice court, has attracted huge audiences that have quickly established the 20-year-old as one of the biggest stars in tennis.

A big challenge for Swiatek has been living up to the hype around her and she has handled the inflated expectations impressively, with her charm and grace both when she meets fans and speaks to the media adding to her appeal.

“I recognize that I’m also blessed to be living my life, or the life that I live,” said Eala, as she spoke to the media in Miami last month.

More Tennis News

Brad Gilbert underlines big difference between Iga Swiatek and Emma Raducanu after Roig switch

Carlos Alcaraz, Alex Eala, Jannik Sinner and Iga Swiatek – our big clay court predictions

“Of course, I’ve earned it. I’ve definitely earned it. I’ve put in the work. That’s not to be questioned.

“Then again, I think it’s so important to be grateful for what you have. I’ve witnessed poverty in surroundings, in my surroundings. I don’t take for granted anything, especially family and my team and just the opportunities I’m able to have. So that’s why I make it a point to always be grateful.”

Rising into the top 30 of the WTA Rankings in double quick time was a fine achievement, but taking the next step up to challenging the players challenging for Grand Slam titles consistently was always likely to be a huge step.

Practicing with the best players in the game will be a massive boost to Eala’s hopes of taking that big step forward and she has spent plenty of time hitting with Swiatek in recent weeks.

Eala has developed her game at Rafael Nadal’s Academy in Mallorca and she has been joined at that elite training base by Swiatek in recent weeks.

The four-time French Open champion has been working on coach with her new coach Francisco Roig, who has called in the advice of one of his former players to give her some fresh advice.

Rafael Nadal’s presence on court with Swiatek has been a big talking point in tennis, as two of the most successful clay court players of all-time have been working together as the former world No 1’s share secrets that could kick-start the career of a Polish player who has lost her way.

Swiatek is the reigning Wimbledon champion, but her form aside from that stunning win on grass last summer has been stuttering and she is heading into the clay court season looking to rebuild a shattered aura.

Want more from Tennis365? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for tennis coverage you can trust.

Swiatek and Eala have been hitting together at the Nadal Academy and they have also been seen on court together in Stuttgart ahead of their opening matches in that high-profile WTA 500 tournament.

Having allies on tour can be vital for a rising star like Eala to feel she belongs with the best and if she can get close to Swiatek in their practice hits, it will give her hope that she can take on the best when it matters most.

Eala’s win over Swiatek in Miami last year was a big moment for both players as it fired the starting gun on one career and highlighted a decline in a serial winner.

Now the two are working in tandem as they look to reach their peak over the course of the clay court season.

READ NEXT: WTA Stuttgart draw: Elena Rybakina, Iga Swiatek & Alex Eala in same half as Coco Gauff learns fate