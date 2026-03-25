Alex Eala before her match at the Miami Open

Alex Eala has shared a message on social media after her campaign at the 2026 Miami Open as she declared that the tournament will always hold a “special place in my heart.”

The Filipina’s run at the WTA 1000 event in Miami concluded with a one-sided 6-0, 6-2 fourth round defeat to world No 14 Karolina Muchova.

Eala was seeded 31st in Miami and she received a first round bye before beating world No 53 Laura Siegemund 6-7(6), 6-3, 6-3 in a second round marathon lasting three hours and 20 minutes.

The 20-year-old then earned a 6-3, 7-6(2) third round victory against 50th-ranked Magda Linette — who upset world No 3 Iga Swiatek in the previous round.

At the 2025 Miami Open, Eala achieved her breakthrough result as she reached the semi-finals at the Hard Rock Stadium as a wildcard ranked 140th in the world.

Eala’s last 16 exit at this year’s edition of the event in Florida has seen her fall 16 places from 29th to 45th in the Live WTA Rankings as she has dropped 270 points.

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In a post on Instagram, Eala expressed her love for playing in Miami and marked the end of her first Sunshine Double (playing in Indian Wells and Miami).

“I can confirm, Miami’s still the best,” wrote Eala. “I’ll always have a special place in my heart for this tournament. First sunshine double done!”

Following her loss to Muchova, Eala was asked what she would learn from the tough experience.

“I think for me right now, especially this fresh after the loss, it’s important to know that — even though I had great wins — after a great win, I’m not all that good, and after a bad loss, I’m not all that bad,” she explained.

“So I have to look at it very objectively after I’ve processed the loss better. But yeah, that’s one of the takeaways.”

The WTA Tour star added: “I’m still really happy about this week.

“Of course, leaving the court today a little disappointed, which is normal. But overall, very happy with my performance this week.”

Eala is next set to compete at the WTA 500 tournament in Linz, which will be held from April 6 to 12. This will be her first clay-court tournament of the season.

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