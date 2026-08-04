Former world No 4 Greg Rusedski has proclaimed that Alex Eala has “put a message out to everybody” ahead of the 2026 US Open by winning the Washington Open title.

Eala defeated world No 3 Jessica Pegula 4-6, 6-4, 6-0 in the final at the WTA 500 tournament in Washington DC to secure her maiden tour-level title.

The Filipina star’s victory has lifted her to a new career-high ranking of world No 20 after she started last week at her previous best position of 28th.

The 21-year-old, who also beat world No 10 Elina Svitolina in the Washington quarter-finals, now holds an outstanding 9-4 record against opponents ranked in the top 10.

Speaking on the latest episode of the Off Court With Greg Rusedski podcast, Rusedski hailed Eala following her title breakthrough.

“She’s just a ray of light for the WTA tour,” said Rusedski, a 1997 US Open finalist and former British No 1.

“She’s the best thing that’s happened to it in a long while. We needed a big superstar and she’s filling those boots.

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“So, right now she’s put a message out to everybody, ‘okay, I might be ready for that first major title at the US Open.’

“But then big guns will be in there like [Aryna] Sabalenka, [Elena] Rybakina. They’re the ones who are going to try to attack the second serve. And we saw Pegula trying to do that.

“I love her mentality, her fighting attitude, the way she holds her ground on those returns and groundstrokes is so impressive, and the doggedness and the determination she has is second to none.

“She looks like a real superstar who just keeps on getting better week in, week out. And also she’s in the top 20 in the world now. That’s a big step forward as well.

“So, everything looks good and this is huge for the WTA. This is exactly what they need. Can you imagine the reception she’s gonna get in Toronto? It’s already sold out for her. They’re gonna be going crazy.

“I’m just so impressed with her. And I just think she has it upstairs (in the mind), which is a huge ingredient in her sport.”

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