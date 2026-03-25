Alex Eala has named multiple-time Grand Slam champions Serena Williams, Maria Sharapova and Aryna Sabalenka as her dream tennis match-ups.

World No 29 Eala has become one of the most recognisable faces in tennis in recent months and has faced an array of big-name players, with Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff among the stars she has played in competitive matches.

However, the Filipina has now opened up about her dream match-ups from across tennis history, during a recent appearance on Served.

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Speaking to former ATP world No 1 Andy Roddick on the podcast, Eala was asked to name a player from the past and present that she would love to play.

Reflecting on past players, the 20-year-old decided to name both Williams and Sharapova, two former world No 1’s — and the two most recent women to complete the Career Grand Slam.

“I’d have to say Serena Williams,” said Eala.

She later added: “I’ll do Serena Williams and Maria Sharapova.”

Eala was then asked by Roddick about which current player she would like to face, with current world No 1 Sabalenka proving an easy choice for the 20-year-old.

Sabalenka is one of the leading tennis players of this era, with four Grand Slam singles titles and over eighty weeks atop the WTA Rankings to her name.

The two could have met in the final of the Miami Open twelve months ago, and Eala is eyeing up a potential first clash against the Belarusian.

“Sabalenka, of course,” commented the Filipina.

“I think everyone wants to play the No 1 in the world. I almost had the chance last year — it’s exactly what my coach told me, before I played Jessica [Pegula].

“He was like: ‘Alex, you’re in the semi-finals of a Masters, of Miami nonetheless, and you’re playing for a spot to play against the No 1 in the world. So this is where you want to be.’

“I was like: ‘Yeah, this is where I want to be.’ I almost did it, maybe this year.”

Eala was again in action at the Miami Open this year, with the Filipina beating Laura Siegemund and Magda Linette in rounds two and three, before a fourth-round exit against 13th seed Karolina Muchova.

The Filipina is now set to return to action at the Linz Open in April, with Eala set to begin her clay-court swing at the WTA 500-level event in Austria.

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