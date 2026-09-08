Alex Eala has named the player she is “rooting for” to win the women’s singles title at the 2026 US Open after her campaign at Flushing Meadows ended.

The world No 18 was defeated 7-5, 3-6, 7-5 by 14th-ranked Iva Jovic in a pulsating three-hour third round match in Arthur Ashe Stadium on Saturday night.

Eala dismantled Mary Stoiana 6-1, 6-2 in the first round in New York before she downed Oleksandra Oliynykova 6-1, 6-4 in the second round.

In her press conference after her US Open exit, Eala said: “I do think I have grown as a player since the last time we played each other.

“And I definitely think I had my chances in this match. I was able to set myself up for some opportunities, which was great.

“I’m happy with the match. Of course, there’s disappointment in losing, but I’m trying to see the positive side.

“The level in this match was really high. It was a really good match, and congrats to Iva for pushing through.”

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The 21-year-old Filipina made an appearance on CBS News, and she revealed she would like to see Coco Gauff claim her second US Open crown.

“It’s very difficult to choose. I think it’s a very highly stacked draw at this point, but it always is in the quarters,” Eala said.

“I have to say, though, I am rooting for Coco [Gauff]. Last night was really good. I did watch her and Iva.

“Both played amazingly, but yeah, I think Coco has been on such a good run recently, and she’s a friend of mine.

“More than anything, what I look up to Coco for is her grit and the mentality she has.

“Of course, she’s a beast, she’s physically amazing, she’s got great shots, so much power, but yeah, I love her mentality.”

Eala would have faced Gauff in the last 16 at the US Open if she had overcome Jovic.

Gauff, who is the current world No 4, won her maiden Grand Slam title at the 2023 US Open.

The American star added her second and most recent major crown at the 2025 French Open.

The 22-year-old will face world No 5 and reigning French Open champion Mirra Andreeva in the quarter-finals.

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