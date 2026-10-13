Alex Eala given reason to be positive despite shock first round Wuhan Open defeat

Alex Eala fell to another worrying defeat at the Wuhan Open, this time against Chinese qualifier Shi Han.

Eala took the opening set against the 21-year-old, but the Chinese star produced a brilliant level to take the next two sets and continue the Filipina’s star’s worrying form on the Asian swing.

Eala has now lost in the opening round of the Singapore Open and failed to win an Asian Games gold medal when she was the favourite to do so.

It’s been a difficult time for Eala after such a memorable time on the WTA Tour throughout the summer months, which included a run to the Wimbledon fourth round, as well as her first title at the Washington Open.

Despite a worrying run of form, Naomi Broady remains confident that the star can turn her form around before the end of the WTA Tour season.

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Asked if Eala’s energy levels dropping off are the reason for her slump in form at present, Broady wasn’t so sure. Speaking on Sky Sports Tennis, the British star said: “I think when you’re 21 you’re gifted with the energy levels aren’t you?

“I think she’ll still be taking it in her stride. I think with Eala as well, she’s probably felt that this is her level and rightly so.

“I don’t think she feels that she’s playing above where she should be. She’s had the consistency right at the start of the year and she’s not really got much to defend until January of next year, so I think for now she’s still going out there with a bit of a free swing.

“Like we said earlier in this match, this is going to be one of the first matches she’s played all year without the home support. Wherever she plays, she normally has that support. That in itself adds so much energy to you as well.”

Eala is set to continue at the Wuhan Open, in doubles, alongside her partner Zeynep Sonmez. The pair are set to play Dayana Yastremska

and Anhelina Kalinina in their opening round match.

After that, Eala has also confirmed that she will play the Hong Kong Open, which takes place at the beginning of November.

With Eala not having qualified for the WTA Finals at the end of the season, it is very likely that the tournament could be Eala’s last competitive appearance this year.

She is also set to play an exhibition event in the Philippines against Janice Tjen, which could see up to 50,000 watching the star in her home country.

That event takes place on December 8th at the Philippine Arena in Bulacan.