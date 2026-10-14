Alex Eala praised for putting the Philippines ahead of WTA Tour after Wuhan Open exit

Alex Eala with her bronze medal from the Asian Games

Alex Eala has been lauded for putting her country “ahead of other opportunities” after her shock early loss at the 2026 Wuhan Open.

World No 19 Eala fell 6-4, 3-6, 3-6 to 217th-ranked Chinese qualifier Shi Han in the opening round at the WTA 1000 tournament in Wuhan.

Eala’s defeat in Wuhan was her first match since she secured a bronze medal for the Philippines at the 2026 Asian Games in Nagoya, Japan.

The Filipina superstar was beaten in three sets by Wang Xiyu in the semi-finals of the Asian Games women’s singles event.

The 21-year-old chose to compete at the Asian Games instead of the China Open — a WTA 1000 tournament in Beijing taking place at the same time.

Eala is a trailblazer for tennis in the Philippines, and she is already firmly established as her nation’s most accomplished tennis player ever.

The Quezon City-born star reached her career-high ranking of world No 18 in August — shortly after capturing her maiden title at the WTA 500 event in Washington DC.

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John Rey Tiangco, the secretary general of the Philippine Tennis Association (PHILTA), has released a statement described as a “message of support for Alex.”

“Alex Eala has already achieved what many once thought impossible,” Tiangco said.

“She has single-handedly put the Philippines on the world tennis map. Today, conversations about world tennis include Alex Eala and the Philippines. That alone is a remarkable achievement.

“Her rise to world No 18, her WTA title, and her victories over some of the world’s best players are milestones that have changed the landscape of Philippine tennis.

“We are equally grateful for her decision to represent our country at the Asian Games, putting the Philippine flag ahead of other opportunities.

“At this level of competition, victories and defeats are part of the journey. What matters is Alex’s determination to keep improving, her discipline, and her commitment to the sport.

“Alex has already won something bigger than any single tournament. She has inspired a nation and opened doors for the next generation of Filipino tennis players.

“We at PHILTA are immensely proud of Alex, grateful for everything she has done for Philippine tennis, and fully behind her as she continues to make history.”

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