Alex Eala has revealed that Rafael Nadal gave her some “tips” for her game during a special practice session between the two earlier this year.

A graduate of the Rafa Nadal Academy in Mallorca, Eala was one of the big breakout stars of the 2025 season, reaching the last four of the WTA 1000 Miami Open and winning her first Grand Slam match at the US Open, among other feats.

The world No 53 will now look to build on her historic 2025 campaign in 2026, and got the chance to hit with tennis icon and 22-time Grand Slam singles champion Nadal during a training session at his eponymous academy in Manacor.

Footage of the hit between Eala and Nadal was shared on the academy’s social media channels at the time, attracting huge interest from the fan bases of both players.

Now, the academy has shared a short new video of Eala opening up about what it was like to hit with one of the greatest tennis players of all time.

Speaking in the video, the 20-year-old revealed how Nadal gave her key advice to help her improve on her forehand ahead of 2026.

She said: “It was so special for me. Obviously training with Rafa is something people and young kids can only dream about. So it was such a pleasure to share the court with him.

“He gave me some tips on my forehand and a few other small advices.

“This is the first time I’ve ever hit with him in my life and it’s just a memory that will last forever.”

Tennis News

WTA Rankings: How many points will 2025 newcomers Mboko, Eala, Boisson defend in January?

Novak Djokovic makes telling ‘high level’ admission as he opens up on retirement plans

Eala’s 2026 season will begin in the first full week of the 2026 WTA Tour season, with the Filipina set to be among the top-seeded players at the WTA 250 Auckland Open.

Action in Auckland will take place from January 5-11, with Eala then heading to play at the Kooyong Classic — a famed exhibition event — in Melbourne the following week.

That will then be followed by the opening Grand Slam event of the season at the Australian Open, with main-draw action set to begin on Sunday, January 18, inside Melbourne Park.

It will be the first time that Eala has ever competed in the main draw of the Australian Open, having not made her Grand Slam debut until the French Open this past May.

Eala has previously competed in the event’s qualifying draw on three separate occasions, though lost in the opening round of qualifying in 2023, 2024, and 2025.

Want more from Tennis365? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for tennis coverage you can trust.

Read Next: 2026 Australian Open: Who has received a wildcard and will Nick Kyrgios be awarded one?