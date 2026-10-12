Alex Eala ranking points and prize money after Wuhan Open setback

Alex Eala’s recent struggles continued after she was dumped out of the Wuhan Open by world No 201 Han Shi in the first round.

The 21-year-old has found wins hard to come by since her third-round loss to Iva Jovic at the US Open in September. The left-hander lost her opener at the Singapore Open to Tatiana Prozorova, who at the time was ranked 180th in the world.

Despite being the heavy favourite for the gold medal at the Asian Games, Eala then lost in the semi-finals to Wang Xiyu, and now, she has lost again, this time in Wuhan on Monday.

Eala took the first set 6-4 but then the Chinese qualifier bounced back to take the second 3-6. The youngster lost seven games in a row and was powerless to stop Shi taking the decider 6-3.

As a result of this setback at the WTA 1000 event, the world No 19 picks up just 10 points and $18,300 (£13,854) in prize money. She is on 2,241 points in the live WTA rankings and is 18th in the Race on 2,151 ranking points.

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Even though her form has taken a turn for the worse, Eala still has a shot at finishing the year in the top 20. Madison Keys is 19th in the Race, with 2,094 points, but isn’t playing in Wuhan, nor is China Open champion Zheng Qinwen (2,018 points).

It would appear that Eala is running out of energy as the season winds down. This year, her win-loss record is 40/23, in what has been a demanding season.

It seems Eala has not been able to hit the heights she achieved at the Washington Open when she beat Elina Svitolina, Naomi Osaka, and Jessica Pegula on her way to her first WTA Tour title.

After this early Wuhan exit, Eala still has a chance to end the Asian Swing on a more positive note, though.

Next Monday, the WTA 500 tournament in Ningbo, China, gets underway, and then on 26 October, the Toray Pan Pacific Open Tennis event (also a 500) in Tokyo begins.

Eala is out of the running to play in the WTA Finals in Indian Wells in November but she still has time to end her season on a high.

Full Wuhan Open breakdown:

First round: 10 | $18,300 (£13,854)

Second round: 65 | $26,000 (£19,679)

Third round: 120 | $49,250 (£37,292)

Quarter-final: 215 | $98,500 (£74,574)

Semi-final: 390 | $197,000 (£149,168)

Finalist: 650 | $385,001 (£291,407)

Champion: 1,000 | $665,000 (£503,338)

WHAT NEXT? Wuhan Open withdrawal list: 15 WTA stars out as Zheng Qinwen and two Grand Slam winners also pull out