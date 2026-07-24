Predicting where Alex Eala will be ranked by the end of the US Open is a tough task, but there is every chance the Filipina star will make a big breakthrough over the next few weeks.

Eala took centre stage during the grass court season in recent weeks, as she started off with a win at the Birmingham Open and ended with her best run in a Grand Slam as she beat defending champion Iga Swiatek on her way to the fourth round at Wimbledon.

Those performances fired Eala up the WTA Rankings and she will head into the North American hard court swing with renewed confidence and with hopes boosted.

Eala has just 80 ranking points to defend between now and the end of the US Open and she could claim more than enough new ranking points to jump into the top 20 for the first time in her career.

She is set to start the next phase of her season when she makes her debut in the WTA 500 tournament in Washington, where Jessica Pegula is expected to be the top seed.

Four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka is also set to compete in Washington and Eala could be set for a rematch against Jasmine Paolini, who ended her Wimbledon run.

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From there, Eala will play in the Canadian Open, which is a WTA 1000 event and will have huge ranking points opportunities and the same story will play our at the WTA 1000 event in Cincinnati that will follow next month.

Even if she won a couple of matches in Washington and Canada, Eala could be knocking on the door of a place in the top 20 of the rankings before the US Open kicks off.

Eala reached the second round in New York last year and if she matched her run to the last-16 run in a second successive Grand Slam, she will break through the 2,000 ranking points barrier for the first time in her career.

“There are so many positives,” said Eala after her Wimbledon exit. “One is how I’ve handled pressure. I mean, there’s pressure every week, right? Of course, the more you want to win, I think the more kind of like pressure goes along with that.

“I’m happy with how I faced it head on. I think I kept cool when I needed to control my emotions. Overall, performed the best that I could on the day.

“I think this week in general will add to my confidence. I mean, it’s been one of my best results, right? Of course, it will add confidence.

“I think it’s important that every match I played this week, and every match that I play, I go in with the self-esteem and the thought that I’m able to win. I don’t think that necessarily because of one week or the other that that will change.

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“I did have to manage the emotions. I think that’s also the beauty of kind of like letting all the emotions out after, when you feel them, is that you’re able to have that moment. It’s also part of professionalism.

“I think I prepared pretty well for this match. There are so many different factors to today that contributed to the result of why it happened. I think on that aspect, I did pretty well.”

Eala’s ranking looks certain to rise over the next few weeks and the Tennis365 prediction on where she will be at the end of the US Open is somewhere between No 20 and N0 15 in the WTA Rankings.

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