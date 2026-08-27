Alex Eala is heading into the US Open with more expectation on her than in any Grand Slam she has played so far, with her stunning run of form in recent weeks raising hopes of a deep run at Flushing Meadows.

Eala has enjoyed a thrilling few weeks of success, with her run to the last-16 at Wimbledon including a memorable win against defending champion Iga Swiatek.

She backed that up by winning her first WTA Tour title in Washington, which ensured Eala’s star status took a huge leap forward.

Now she is set to be a star performer at this year’s US Open, with the prospect of playing in night sessions at the final Grand Slam of 2026 likely to become a reality given her current profile in the sport.

One of the big goals for Eala will be a breakthrough into the top 10 of the WTA Rankings, but that will be tough to achieve at the US Open over the next couple of weeks.

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The next big rankings target for Eala will be a place in the top ten, but that will be hard to achieve for the 21-year-old, who will need sustained success to join the sport’s elite list.

Eala is currently ranked at No 18 in the WTA Rankings and after losing in the record round of the US Open last year, progress beyond that point in the 2026 edition will provide a boost to her ranking.

The 21-year-old is currently sitting on 2,281 ranking points and to overhaul the 10th-ranked player, she will need to continue her winning form for some time.

Amanda Anisimova is currently ranked in 10th spot in the rankings with 4,533 ranking points, so not even victory in the US Open final would allow Eala to overhaul the American.

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The good news for her fans must be that she has limited points to defend over the next few months and if she shines at the US Open and then on the Asian swing of the WTA Tour that follows, she could end 2026 in around 15th spot in the ranking.

Then she can push for a top 10 place next year, with the ranking points on offer at the US Open listed below:

Winner – 2,000 points

Runner-up – 1,300 points

Semi-final – 780 points

Quarter-final – 430 points

Round of 16 – 240 points

Third round – 130 points

Second round – 70 points

First round – 10 points

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