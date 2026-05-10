Alex Eala is out of the Italian Open, but the Filipina showed some encouraging signs as she pushed world No 2 Elena Rybakina in Rome.

In the end, Rybakina’s power was too much for the 20-year-old and she did get a boost to her WTA Ranking after her run in the latest WTA 1000 tournament.

Eala’s ranking is on the rise, but Carlos Alcaraz and Emma Raducanu are moving in a different direction after their recent health issues.

There are also concerns over Novak Djokovic’s health ahead of the French Open, with these stories building our latest Tennis365 round-up.

Eala is out but not down

Alex Eala was beaten 6-4, 6-3 by Elena Rybakina at the Italian Open, but she showed some positive signs as she pushed the second best player in the on the red clay in Rome.

Eala is now closing in on a return to the top 32 of the WTA Rankings and while she will miss out on a seeding for the French Open, she will have a chance to get back into the mix for a seeding at Wimbledon next month.

READ MORE: Alex Eala’s rankings rise and prize money total revealed after Italian Open exit

Big names face a rankings slide

Jasmine Paolini is set to drop out of the top 10 of the WTA Rankings after her defence of the Italian Open came to an early end against Elise Mertens on Saturday.

She is one of numerous big names now in danger of a rankings slide, with Carlos Alcaraz, Jack Draper and Emma Raducanu also in peril.

READ MORE: Carlos Alcaraz, Jasmine Paolini, Emma Raducanu and Jack Draper will suffer a shocking rankings slide

Djokovic faces big decision

Will Novak Djokovic play at the French Open?

It’s hard to imagine the 24-time Grand Slam legend missing a major tournament, but he could be heading to Paris with just one clay court warm up match on his record after an early exit at the Italian Open.

Djokovic has said he won’t play another event before Paris, so can he make an impact in the second Grand Slam of the year?

READ MORE: Novak Djokovic facing big decision as injury fears leave his French Open hopes in the balance

What next for Jack Draper?

Draper was the world No 4 a year ago after a fine win at the Indian Wells Masters and a run to the Madrid Open final, but he has barley played any tennis over the last 12 months due to injury.

As a result, he is set to drop out of the world’s top 100 and he faces a long road back to the top.

Tennis365’s Ewan West spoke to the Argentine tennis greats of Juan Martin del Porto and Gabriella Sabatini about what comes next for Draper.

READ MORE: Juan Martin del Potro and Gabriela Sabatini gives their verdict on Jack Draper’s potential