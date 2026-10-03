Alex Eala reveals if she has ‘regrets’ and makes ‘special’ comment after Asian Games heartbreak

Alex Eala has reflected on the “special experience” of competing at the 2026 Asian Games and revealed she has “no regrets” after winning a bronze medal for her country.

The world No 18 was the top seed in the women’s singles tennis event at the Asian Games in Nagoya, Japan, and she was the favourite to claim the gold medal.

However, Eala fell just short of the gold medal match as she was beaten 3-6, 6-3, 6-2 by fourth seed Wang Xiyu in the semi-finals.

Both Eala and Yulia Putintseva earned bronze medals for reaching the semi-finals at the Games.

Eala became the first tennis player from the Philippines to win a tour-level title with her Washington Open victory in August, and she is already firmly established as a national icon.

In a press conference after her Asian Games defeat, a visibly emotional Eala said: “I’m happy to be able to bring a bronze to my country and represent it in the way that I can.

“I gave my all this whole week, and I think I did everything that I could. I really felt the support of my teammates, and yeah, it’s just a really special experience.

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The 21-year-old added: “I have no regrets.

“At the end of the day, being a professional tennis player and a competitive tennis player, losing is part of the job and losing is always a possibility.

“You never know what’s going to happen and you can’t let your guard down.

“I think that also contributes [to] my pursuit for excellence and my pursuit for the best version of myself.”

In an interview with SNTV, Eala addressed the momentum swing in the match.

“I think it happens. Momentum shifts happen. Everyone’s constantly trying to find a way,” said the Filipina.

“I think I just take away great experiences. Of course, [there are] some lessons that I have to process. But yeah, really happy to have experienced this.

“I’m even more happy that tennis is levelling up in the Philippines, and it really puts a smile on my face.”

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