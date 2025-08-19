Tennis star Alex Eala has opened up about her “long term” goal in tennis and reflected on her position as a tennis trailblazer ahead of her US Open debut.

World No 70 Eala has soared into prominence in 2025, following a stunning breakout run at the Miami Open earlier this year.

The Filipina defeated Grand Slam champions Jelena Ostapenko, Madison Keys, and Iga Swiatek on her way to the last four in Miami, cracking the top 100 as a result.

Eala has since gone on to reach a career-high of world No 56, which came after reaching her first WTA Tour final at the Eastbourne International.

However, the 20-year-old has her sights set on the very top of the WTA Rankings.

Speaking to Town & Country in a new interview, Eala revealed her desire to attain the world No 1 ranking during her career.

“Short term, I’m just trying to maintain this level that I’m on,” said Eala.

“I’m trying to take it week by week. Long term, I want to be number one in the world, but [that’s a] long way away. It’s important to dream big.”

Eala’s career is being guided by long-term coach Joan Bosch, who first connected with the rising star during her time at the Rafa Nadal Academy in Mallorca.

The Filipina’s time at the Academy meant she saw ‘King of Clay’ and 22-time Grand Slam champion Nadal train regularly, with the Spaniard also attending her graduation ceremony.

Nadal has been a regular inspiration for Eala, and the 20-year-old went on to reveal how she took advantage to watch the tennis great in action.

“To be within proximity of Rafa, to be so close to him and see how close he trains… players from the Philippines would die for that opportunity,” added Eala. “You just have to make the most out of it.”

2025 has already seen Eala make plenty of tennis history, with the 20-year-old now the highest-ranked player ever to emerge from the Philippines.

Eala went on to become the first woman from her nation to compete in the main draw of a Grand Slam tournament in May, playing in the opening round of the French Open.

That was followed by a memorable Wimbledon debut for the Filipina, who pushed defending SW19 champion Barbora Krejcikova to three sets inside Centre Court.

Now, Eala will become the first woman from her nation to compete in the main draw of the US Open, with the 20-year-old entered into the upcoming women’s singles event at Flushing Meadows.

Eala lost in the third round of qualifying twelve months ago, though she was a junior champion at the tournament back in 2022.

Reflecting on her status as a pioneer for her country, ahead of yet more history, Eala admitted it was nice to “pave the way” for Filipino tennis.

“It’s hard to realise I’m the first,” she says.

“It’s so nice to see that I’m able to pave the way, and I’m able to expose the Philippines to this international stage. It’s such a big part of who I am.

“The only thing I can give back to my country is to inspire.”

