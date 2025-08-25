Alex Eala created another piece of tennis history as she became the first Filipino woman to win a match in the main draw of a Grand Slam after she pulled off a stunning win against the in-form Clara Tauson at the US Open.

Eala was 5-1 behind in the third and final set before staging a stunning comeback to force a tie-break and sealing a 6-3, 2-6, 7-6(11) win against No 14 seed Tauson.

The screams of delight as she sealed the victory highlighted the raw emotions that were rushing through this inspirational player and she was quick to think about the impact her latest landmark moment will have back in her homeland.

“To be Filipino is something I take so much pride in,” said Eala. “And you know, I don’t have a home tournament, so to be able to have this community here at the US Open, I’m so grateful that they made me feel like I’m home.

“I’m always in the mood for more history. This match is one for the books, for me.”

Eala made her big break on the WTA Tour as she beat former world No 1 Iga Swiatek on her way to the Miami Open in March and she came close to lifting her first tour-level title when she reached the final on the grass court tournament in Eastbourne in June.

Now this ground-breaking 20-year-old has another impressive entry on her CV and when she spoke exclusively to Tennis365 during the grass court season in June, she was quick to suggest her drive to delight her fans back home in the Philippines runs deep.

“It just warms my heart that people in my country are looking at what I am doing and might try tennis,” she told Tennis365.

“I’m travelling all the time, so I don’t get to see what is happening with tennis in the Philippines, but I get sent a lot of videos and pictures of young people saying I am inspiring them and that is so exciting for me.

“The youth and especially the young girls who are inspired by me and that makes everything so warm for me. In terms of the scale of my impact back home, I don’t have a big idea about it and I just focus on what is important and that is my tennis and trying to improve.”

Her run in Miami was a breakthrough moment, but she told us that keeping her feet on the ground was important as she set her sights on a long career at the top of the sport.

“So many things changed and my perspective has changed since Miami, but my day-to-day life is the same. I have the same work ethic and the same attention to detail,” added Eala.

“What happened in Miami was definitely a big surprise for me. It’s difficult because I try not to look at it as a big picture thing, as that tournament progressed.

“For sure, it gave me a lot of confidence to know that my level is there to play against the top players, but I know there is a lot more for me to do before I can be there consistently.

“My level is there and I show that at times, but there are certain reasons why these players are top 10 and I’m not there yet.

“That’s not to say I don’t have the potential to be there one day, but at the moment, I still have a lot more to work on in my game.”

Eala will now have a couple of days off after her big win, with her lLve WTA Ranking up to No 65 and she will break into the top 60 if she wins her next match at the US Open.