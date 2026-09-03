Alex Eala came through her first match at the US Open with little fuss as she beat American Mary Stoiana in straight sets.

The Filipino dropped just three games on her way to securing her place in the second round of the Grand Slam, where she will play Oleksandra Oliynykova.

Eala has soared up the rankings over the summer and she has proved time and time again that she is one of the most popular players on the WTA Tour.

Unfortunately, the US Open have cashed in on Eala’s immense popularity to fleece her fans who want to watch the 21-year-old at Flushing Meadows.

US Open ticket prices have been a contentious topic so far at the Grand Slam, but they were the subject of surge pricing for Eala’s first round match.

Prior to Eala’s match against Stoiana, a ticket for Louis Armstrong Arena cost $146, but they were hiked up to $342 for Eala’s match on the showcourt.

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That’s a horrifying 134% price increase, which is incredibly disappointing, both that the Grand Slam would opt to hike up the pricing and because it will likely price out many of Eala’s most loyal fans.

The average purchase price for Eala’s match against Stoiana was $438, which is 87% more than it has been for the average price for other matches at the tournament so far.

Eala’s popularity has been one of the stories of the season so far, particularly with some of the biggest men’s stars missing large stretches in 2026.

It’s a crying shame that Eala, who has carried her popularity with aplomb, should be exploited in this way, particularly due to how much she has already brought to the WTA Tour.

Her popularity has helped out several tournaments throughout the year, particularly in the Middle East and on the North American hardcourt swing.

The tournament directors for the Washington Open, the Canadian Open, and the Cincinnati Open have praised the star for bringing in more fans than normal.

The US Open’s response to try and exploit them should absolutely be called out and it should be nipped in the bud for her second round match against Oleksandra Oliynykova.

Eala is set to play the Ukrainian on Thursday, 3rd September’s order of play, with the location or timing yet to be confirmed by the US Open.

She will very likely appear on one of the two showcourts, however, with either Louis Armstrong Arena or Arthur Ashe Stadium likely for the 21-year-old.

Let’s just hope surge pricing will not taint the star’s run at this year’s Grand Slam in New York.