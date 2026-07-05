Alex Eala has shared a short and heartfelt message on social media after she stunned Iga Swiatek to reach the fourth round at the 2026 Wimbledon Championships.

The world No 32 ended Swiatek’s title defence at the All England Club with a 7-6(9), 6-2 triumph on Centre Court on Saturday.

Eala is a trailblazer for tennis in the Philippines, and she was already firmly established as her country’s best-ever player before Wimbledon.

The 21-year-old’s win against Swiatek, a six-time Grand Slam champion, on the most famous stage in the sport is, though, the biggest victory of her career to date.

In her on-court interview, an emotional Eala made an endearing comment that illustrated just how significant it is for her to reach the second week at Wimbledon.

“I went to train with my brother and my grandfather every day after school with my ruffled socks, light-up shoes and chubby cheeks, so to younger me, this is everything,” she said.

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In a post on her Instagram account, Eala shared photos from the match and referenced her post-match words in the caption.

“For the girls with ruffled socks, light up shoes and chubby cheeks,” Eala wrote.

Eala, who is supported by an army of fans from the Philippines, was asked if she feels like she is playing for something more than herself in her post-match press conference.

“Well, I think I’ve always thought about this as a personal journey for me,” Eala replied.

“Because although I’m very grateful and very welcoming of all the support that I get, I’m the one and my team is the one and my family is the one who have been putting in the hours.

“We’re the ones who are here at the courts 12 hours in a row. We’re the ones who wake up early, who come back home late. I think that day-to-day work and that work ethic is really what keeps me grounded and keeps me locked in.

“Then I guess the responsibility or the effects or the impact I have on other people and the inspiration that I can bring is a result of that work ethic.”

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