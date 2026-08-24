Legendary coach Rick Macci has backed Alex Eala to “create buzz” at the US Open while also revealing what he feels the Filipina star must be ready for in New York.

There is a lot of excitement about Eala ahead of the 2026 US Open after her strong North American summer hard-court season so far.

The 21-year-old won her maiden title at the Washington Open before she reached the fourth round in Toronto and the third round in Cincinnati.

Eala, who climbed to her career-high ranking of 18th today, is set to be seeded 17th at Flushing Meadows — which will be her highest-ever seeding position at a Grand Slam.

She will be making her second main draw appearance at the US Open, having reached the second round on her debut last year.

In a post on Twitter/X, Macci — a former coach of Serena and Venus Williams — looked ahead to Eala’s US Open campaign.

“The Philippines is home to many diverse bees but none have the sting and will create more of a New York buzz than the Philippine machine (Eala) will on Ashe stadium,” Macci wrote.

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“She is locked loaded and ready to soar, she is climbing fast and reaching for more.”

In a separate post, Macci assessed that players will start trying to attack Eala’s second serve more than before.

“Depending on her draw THE PHILIPPINE MACHINE has to be really ready to play ball,” the American said.

“Players now will attack her second serve even though it has a tricky slow lefty curve. Matchups mean a lot with a certain style but she plays the ball so her game is more opponent proof to go an extra mile.

“Her best surface is hard court so it is a snapshot for her career and but she has to always remember this is a game from ear to ear.”

Eala will play with Felix Auger-Aliassime in the US Open mixed doubles event, which will be held on Tuesday and Wednesday, before main draw singles action begins on Sunday.

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