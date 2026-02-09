Alex Eala would have been brimming with confidence ahead of the Qatar Open, but her hopes of a strong run were dampened with an opening-round defeat.

The Filipina impressed during her quarter-final showing at the Abu Dhabi Open last week, reaching the last eight of the WTA 500 event.

However, despite a strong run to start her Middle East swing, Eala was unable to build on that momentum in Doha, falling to rising star Tereza Valentova.

Teen star Valentova had beaten Eala at the Japan Open in Osaka last October and again triumphed against the Filipina in their second meeting, edging a tight first set before easing to a 7-6(6), 6-1 victory.

Valentova will now have the opportunity to test herself against compatriot and 14th seed Karolina Muchova in round two, with Eala’s tournament now over.

Defeat for Eala arguably stalls her momentum from Abu Dhabi, and means that her WTA Ranking will now be affected.

What prize money and ranking points did Eala earn?

Big prize money is on offer at the Qatar Open this year, with the eventual women’s singles champion set to take home an impressive $665,000 for their victory.

However, after losing in the opening round, Eala will earn just $18,300 for her campaign at the opening WTA 1000 event of the year.

This year’s champion will also be boosted significantly in the WTA Rankings, with a staggering 1,000 points on offer.

For her round-one exit, Eala is in line to earn just 10 ranking points.

The Filipina moved up five places to a new career-high of world No 40 in this week’s WTA Rankings, though is already guaranteed to drop places in next week’s update.

As it stands, Eala is already down three places to world No 43 in the WTA Live Rankings, with lots of potential movement possible until the Qatar Open concludes on Saturday.

One player leaping ahead of Eala is Valentova, with the 18-year-old provisionally up eight places to a new career-high of world No 40 in the WTA Live Rankings following her victory over the Filipina on Monday.

Also leapfrogging Eala is Dayana Yastremska, with the Ukrainian up one place to world No 41 in the WTA Live Rankings, following a three-set win over Cristina Bucsa to start her Qatar Open campaign.

Meanwhile, Jelena Ostapenko’s opening-round win was enough for the Latvian to move ahead of Eala in the WTA Live Rankings, with the Latvian defending finalist points in Doha.

Across the rest of the week, it is possible that Eala could drop further in the WTA Live Rankings ahead of next Monday.

