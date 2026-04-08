Tuesday’s headlines from the tennis world include a disappointing defeat for Alex Eala in Linz, a shocking meltdown from Daniil Medvedev at the Monte Carlo Masters and fresh rumours over when Emma Raducanu may have a return to action.

Here is our latest roundup of the biggest stories across the ATP and WTA tours.

Alex Eala misses a big rankings chance

Interest in Alex Eala’s progress continues to rise and the Filipina star left he fans disappointed after she was beaten by Jelena Ostapenko at the WTA 500 tournament in Linz.

Eala raced into a 5-1 lead in the second set of the match, but ended up losing 6-4, 7-5.

The result meant Eala was denied a chance to make a leap up the WTA Rankings, after she suffered a slide down the list following her fourth round exit at last month’s Miami Open.

READ MORE: Alex Eala: How many ranking points and how much money did she win after her defeat in Linz?

Medvedev’s Monte Carlo meltdown

Daniil Medvedev has lived through a curious 2026 season that has featured plenty of highs and a few too many lows.

He won a title in Dubai in February and then beat Carlos Alcaraz amid a run to the final at Indian Wells last month.

Yet he no match for Matteo Berrettini in his first clay court event of the year, as he was humiliated in a 6-0, 6-0 defeat.

Medvedev allowed his frustrations to boil over as he smashed his racket in brutal fashion when he was 2-0 in the second set, with former doubles world No 1 Jamie Murray unimpressed by the Russian’s performance.

“It is shocking and it shouldn’t happen but it did,” said Murray, a two-time Grand Slam doubles champion. “I don’t know how much effect that will have on him going forward but I’m sure he will be pretty embarrassed walking back to the locker room and I’d be wanting to get off site pretty quickly, I think, if that was the performance I put in today.

“Medvedev played so well in Indian Wells [reaching the final]. He talks about it not being his favourite surface and the difficulties that he has on it.

“He won it Rome, so if you win in Rome, you can play on clay so it was a big surprise to see him go down a couple of eggs there.

“Fair play to Berrettini for doing that because it’s not an easy thing to do.”

READ MORE: Jamie Murray hits out at Daniil Medvedev and says violent racket smash was ‘just for the show’

Emma Raducanu’s comeback?

British No 1 Emma Raducanu is a notable absentee from this week’s WTA tournament in Rome after she pulled out due to illness, continuing a theme from a troubled start to 2026.

Her doubters have questioned whether Raducanu’s commitment to tennis is waning, but it has emerged that she is planning to make a comeback at the WTA 1000 event in Madrid later this month.

Raducanu has not given an official update on her plans to play her first event since losing heavily against Amanda Anisimova at Indian Wells in early March, but it seems she may be returning to action soon.

READ MORE: Emma Raducanu’s probable comeback date revealed amid ongoing uncertainty

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