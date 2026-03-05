Alex Eala has reflected on her start to the 2026 campaign and shared her thoughts on the prospect of a rematch with Coco Gauff in Indian Wells.

The 20-year-old star has played six tournaments so far this year, including her home WTA Challenger/125 event in Manila, and she has amassed a 10-6 record.

Eala, who is the world No 32, is making her debut in Indian Wells having been ranked 140th a year ago when the 2025 edition of the WTA 1000 event took place.

The Filipina achieved her breakthrough result at the 2025 Miami Open, which is the second leg of the US ‘Sunshine Double’ in March following Indian Wells.

Competing in Miami as a wildcard, Eala made a stunning run to the semi-finals, upsetting Iga Swiatek and Madison Keys. This saw Eala’s ranking soar to 75th, which made her the first player in her country’s history to break into the top 100.

Eala has received massive support from her compatriots at all of her events this year, and she described it as a dream to be playing in Indian Wells.

“To be living my dreams and playing in Indian Wells with a lot of people supporting me is something I’ve dreamed of since I was young,” Eala was quoted as saying by ABS-CBN.

On her 2026 season so far, Eala said: “I think I have a lot of positives to take away.

“The atmosphere in each tournament has been amazing and it’s been a different start this year than any other year I’ve ever had. So I’m very happy with it.

“Not just on the court, but as a person in general, I’ve matured a lot. I’ve gained a lot of experience at a much higher level than I used to compete. I’d like to say I’m a better version of myself now.”

Eala’s impressive run at the Dubai Championships last month ended with a 0-6, 2-6 loss to world No 4 Gauff, and she is projected to meet the American star again in the third round in Indian Wells.

The 31st seed expressed her wish to face the two-time Grand Slam champion in California.

“I would love to play her (Gauff) again,” Eala said.

“I think she’s an incredible athlete and an incredible person and she’s a role model for a reason. Our last match was great.

“I think she played amazing and I always learn a lot when I share the court with her, whether it’s practice or a match.

“If we were ever to meet again, I would love to take those learnings and try to employ them on the court.”

What did Eala say after losing to Gauff in Dubai?

Following her one-sided defeat to Gauff in the Middle East, Eala said: “Obviously, I think the gap between us was pretty prominent.

“That’s not to say that I’m so far out of reach from these players. I think this match was… I mean, the score says a lot, but I think I’m not so disappointed.

“I keep my head up. I feel good about the whole week, and how I’ve been doing. So, the biggest takeaway for me, honestly, is that I’m on the right path.”

