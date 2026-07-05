Alex Eala has been the talk of Wimbledon after her stunning win against defending champion Iga Swiatek on Centre Court and now the sponsorship offers are certain to roll in for the 21-year-old.

While Eala’s star status has been well known in tennis for some time, the wider world are not being alerted to her potential to be a global sporting icon.

Now the tennis family’s secret is out of the bag, with Eala’s emotional reaction to the biggest win of her career attracting global coverage around the world.

The big-money sponsors were already looking at Eala as a potential partner and her brilliant performances at Wimbledon and now an extra zero or two may be added to the offers that will be coming her way.

Britain’s Emma Raducanu benefited from lucrative sponsorship deals after her shock US Open win and now Eala could reap similar rewards as she emerges as the new superstar of the women’s game.

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Raducanu landed sponsorship deals with Tiffany and Co, Evian, British Airways, Vodafone and several more major brands over the last five years, but her commercial potential has waned as she has effectively become a part-time tennis player due to a succession of injury concerns.

She is estimated to have earned well in excess of $15m from sponsorship deals over the last five years, with Raducanu’s appeal enduring after she signed a lucrative deal with clothing brand Uniqlo earlier this month.

Eala appears to be more robust physically, as she has played a relatively full schedule since her breakthrough tournament when she reached the semi-finals of the Miami Open in March 2024.

Her appeal to sponsors may be ever more attractive given her huge support back home in the Philippines, where she has taken over from boxing legend Manny Pacquiao as the nation’s biggest sporting icon.

Eala already has sponsorship deals with Nike, Globe Telecom, Babolat, Bank of the Philippine Islands, Milo Philippines and Locally Juice, with the premium brands now certain to be fighting to add her to their list of ambassadors.

Her charming nature and polite demeanour ensure she is a perfect role model for all young girls who are admiring her progress on court and she is honoured to be viewed as a role model.

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“The support I have had has been amazing,” said Eala. “It means the world to me to have people pushing me to go more and having my back when things get tough. It feels like this is my journey and they are on it with me.

“I also feel a responsibility to represent my country in a good and respectful way. On that, I think I have done a good job and my team have done a good job of dealing with everything that happened in the last year.

“So many things have changed and my perspective has changed on what I can achieve, but my day-to-day life is the same. I have the same work ethic and the same attention to detail.”

“I am lucky that my family played such a big role in my career and they have been so important to me.

“They built the structure for me. They built the path I walked on. That was the start I needed to start my career. Family is such a crucial part of who I am and where I come from.

“For me to be able to share these super special moments on the biggest tennis courts with my family is crazy because they’ve been there from the start. Everything I achieve now is because of the love and support they have given me.”

Money may not be the primary motivation for Eala at this stage of her career, but she is now guaranteed to collect £300,000 from her run at Wimbledon and may be set for a windfall comparable to Raducanu’s get-rich-quick success after her US Open win over the coming years.

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