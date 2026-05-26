Alexandra Eala says she is ‘on the players side’ when it comes to a potential boycott over prize money at Grand Slams following a warning from several top 10 players.

Sabalenka has led the charge, with several other players on the WTA and ATP Tours joining her in her protests.

Ahead of Roland Garros, Sabalenka said: “I think at some point we will boycott it. I feel like that’s going to be the only way to kind of fight for our rights. I feel like the show is on us. I feel like without us there wouldn’t be a tournament and there wouldn’t be that entertainment.”

That has led to other players joining the fight, including Coco Gauff and Elena Rybakina, both of whom said they were prepared to boycott if things did not change.

Now, Eala has confirmed her stance on the potential boycott and she is prepared to stand alongside the top 10 players who are speaking up.

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Asked about her views on a boycott, the Filipina star responded: “Well, of course, I have also gone through the different stages and I think all of the players here in Roland Garros, or in the Grand Slams, have gone through the different stages of competing in the Futures.

“I think we all just want to leave tennis better than we found it and I think that’s why the top the top 10 players are doing this and and I really appreciate and I admire that they’re standing up for everyone basically.

“I think they you know being at the top of the game they represent a lot. They represent the players, so I appreciate that. I think there’s so many factors. I don’t know how Roland Garros is run.

“I don’t know the specifics and I don’t know the finances, especially, but I do think I am on the players side sand I will always be on the player side.

“I think we really need to appreciate the hard work that we go through. I know the work that needs to be put in to get at this level. So, I really appreciate what what the top 10 are doing.”

Eala’s time at Roland Garros came to an abrupt end, as she was defeated by her frequent doubles partner Iva Jovic in straight sets in Paris.

The 21-year-old lost 6-4, 6-2 to end an inconsistent time on the European clay court swing. The surface is not her favourite and she only picked up four victories on the clay in five tournaments.

Eala’s victories came on the biggest stages as she picked up wins at the Madrid Open and the Italian Open. She beat Anastasia

Pavlyuchenkova in Madrid and picked up back-to-back wins Magdalena Frech and Wang Xinyu in Rome.