Alex Eala told what she needs to add to her game to win the US Open

Alex Eala stormed through to the third round of the US Open by beating Oleksandra Oliynykova in straight sets in New York.

Eala produced a brilliant display to defeat the Ukrainian in little time at all, and she will now await the winner of Fran Jones and Iva Jovic.

The Filipina star was once again watched on by a fervent audience on Louis Armstrong Arena and her fans surely went home very happy as he picked up her 40th victory of the season.

Eala has firmly announced herself as one of the best players on the WTA Tour, but Laura Robson cited improvements for the 21-year-old after her victory.

Speaking on Sky Sports Tennis, Robson applauded Eala’s performance in her second round match.

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“I think what she’s improved on is adding some pace onto her game. She’s always been able to take the ball early, but I think especially on the forehand side she’s whipping it more than ever. And, for me, that’s made the biggest difference on the faster services.

“It’s a little bit more lively, she gets even more purchase on it, and then on you see her make a move forward,” she continued, before suggesting what Eala could improve.

“I would personally like to see her become more left-handed,” continued Robson. You know, use the slice serve on the outside pretty much all the time because I think she almost doesn’t want to become predictable.

“I think that often happens with leftys, they don’t want to become predictable with their patterns of play, but then you almost lose some of what makes you different and what people struggle against.

“As a returner, you can be as far wide as you want and it’s still tricky to cover that wide lefty angle moving off the court. I’d like to see her bring that into play more often and from then on, I feel like she’s got that willingness to improve. That’s something we’ve seen.”

Eala’s US Open campaign will truly begin from the third round as she will likely be given her toughest test at the Grand Slam.

She will likely play Iva Jovic in the third round, a player who will not only be playing on home soil, but one that Eala has not beaten in her career before.

Jovic knocked Eala out of Roland Garros and Queen’s over the summer months, so it will be a very tough test for the 21-year-old.

If she manages to pick up her first victory against Jovic, she will most likely play Coco Gauff in the fourth round.

Gauff has looked in red-hot form, so Eala will have to be at her very best to reach the latter stages of the New York Grand Slam.