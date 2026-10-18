Alex Eala given another tough draw as she looks to bounce back from worrying Asian swing form

It’s fair to say Alexandra Eala has endured a difficult time on the WTA Tour’s Asian swing so far.

The star was knocked out of the first round of the Singapore Open by qualifier Tatiana Prozorova before heading off to represent the Philippines at the 2026 Asian Games.

The Filipina star was the overwhelming favourite to win gold for the Philippines, but she ended up with just a bronze after losing to China’s Wang Xiyu in the semifinals.

Back on WTA Tour action, Eala suffered another first round exit at the hands of another qualifier, Shi Han, at the final Masters tournament of the year at the Wuhan Open.

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It’s put a dampener on what has been a fantastic season for Eala, but she is determined to change her fortunes before the WTA Tour season comes to a close.

Eala will next play the Ningbo Open, but she has been given another very tough draw in China.

The 21-year-old has been given a tricky first round tie against Diane Parry at the Chinese tournament.

Parry has been ranked as high as world No 30 in the WTA Tour rankings and earlier this year reached the fourth round of Roland Garros for the first time in her career.

They have never played together before on the WTA Tour either, so it will be going into the unknown for Eala.

Alex Eala’s most likely route to the Ningbo Open title

1R: Diane Parry

2R: Diana Shnaider

QF: Iva Jovic

SF: Elena Rybakina

F: Iga Swiatek

Should she find a way past Parry, Eala will be set for another difficult tie in the second round, likely against Roland Garros semifinalist Diana Shnaider.

Iva Jovic could be awaiting for Eala in the quarterfinals if she makes it to the final eight. Eala is yet to beat Jovic in their three matches, having most recently lost to the American in the US Open third round.

Eala’s most likely semifinal opponent is world No 1 Elena Rybakina, while Iga Swiatek is currently the most likely player she will play in the final.

All in all, it could arguably not be harder for Eala as she looks to turn around the disappointing form she has shown on the Asian swing so far, so her woes could continue into another month if she does not play well in Ningbo.

The WTA 500 tournament will begin on October 19th and run until the 25th October. It will likely be Eala’s penultimate tournament of the season, as she has also signed up to the Hong Kong Open, which takes place in November.