Alex Eala lands tough Hong Kong Open start despite being the third seed at the event

Alex Eala is set for her final tournament of the year at the Hong Kong Open, to round off a very impressive 11 months on the WTA Tour.

Eala has enjoyed a breakout season in 2026, which has included her first WTA title, as well as her first Grand Slam fourth round appearance at Wimbledon.

The star made decent strides to improve her form on the Asian swing at the Pan Pacific Open, as she reached the quarterfinals of the tournament before losing to Diana Shnaider in three sets.

She will be looking to end her season on a high at the Hong Kong Open, but she’s been given a surprisingly difficult draw despite her high seeding.

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Eala is the third seed at the tournament, but that hasn’t stopped her from being given a very tough first round match against Alycia Parks at the WTA 250 event.

The Filipina star lost to Parks in the first round of the Australian Open earlier this year, before levelling up the head-to-head at the Canadian Open.

Parks currently sits at world No 58 in the WTA Tour rankings, but she has been as high as number 40, and she will be a difficult test for Eala.

Eala could also play Tereza Valentova in the second round of the Hong Kong Open, a player she is yet to defeat in their two matches on the WTA Tour.

Valentova has picked up victories against Eala at the Japan Open and the Qatar Open and the Filipina star is yet to win a single set from the Czech star in either match.

Elsewhere, Eala could play Xinran Sun, who is currently in the semifinals of the Guangzhou Open, having beaten Mananchaya Sawangkaew, Maria Timofeeva, and Claire Liu en route.

Alex Eala’s most likely route to the Hong Kong Open title

1R: Alycia Parks

2R: Tereza Valentova

QF: Antonia Ruzic

SF: Talia Gibson

F: Sorana Cirstea

Eala could also play the likes of Maria Sakkari and Talia Gibson before she reaches the final of the WTA 250 tournament, so it’s relatively tough considering the status of the event.

The Filipina star’s most likely final opponent, should she make it that far, looks to be top seed Sorana Cirstea, who is playing in her final-ever event in tennis.

Cirstea has enjoyed an incredible swansong year, which has seen her win over 40 times, win a WTA title, and reach the quarterfinals of Roland Garros.

Eala will be in for a tough time at the Hong Kong Open as she looks to end a fantastic season on a high and cement herself as a top 20 player as 2026 draw to a close.