Alex Eala confirms the tournament she is going to play right before the 2027 Australian Open

Alex Eala has been ever-present on the WTA Tour this season, in what has been her true breakout year in the sport.

Eala has played 65 matches so far this season, which is the second highest across the WTA Tour, behind only Mirra Andreeva.

In this period, Eala has produced some extraordinary results.

The Filipina reached the fourth round of a Grand Slam for the first time in her career at Wimbledon and she claimed her the first WTA title of her career at the Washington Open.

As a result, the star made her top 20 debut on the WTA Tour and she currently sits at world No 19 after a difficult period of results on the Asian swing.

Were it not for a run of early exits in Singapore, Wuhan, and Ningbo, the 21-year-old could have had a real shot at qualifying for the WTA Finals for the first time.

With the WTA Tour season drawing to a close, Eala has already set her sights on the beginning of the 2027 season.

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The star has signed up to play the ASB Classic in Auckland, New Zealand in January, which will take place between the 4th and the 10th January.

Eala is no stranger to the WTA 250 event, having played both singles and doubles at the tournament in 2025.

She picked up her first three victories of the season against Donna Vekic, Petra Marcinko, and Magda Linette to reach the final four of the competition in the singles, before she was beaten by Xinyu Wang in three sets.

Eala teamed with Iva Jovic in the doubles and they too reached the semifinals of the tournament, defeating the likes of Elina Svitolina and Venus Williams and Jesika Malečková and Renata Zarazua to reach the final four. They were eventually defeated by Xu Yifan and Yang Zhaoxuan in straight sets.

The ASB Classic across both the men’s and women’s draw already has a stacked field, with several months to go until the tournament is set to begin.

On the ATP Tour side of things, defending champion Jakub Mensik has already confirmed that he will be returning to the tournament, while Brandon Nakashima has also signed up.

Eala, meanwhile, will be joined at the tournament by defending champion Svitolina, who beat Wang Xinyu in the 2025 final.

It’s currently unclear what other tournaments Eala is set to play before the 2027 Australian Open, but if her 2025 schedule is anything to go on she will not.

The star will likely be seeded for the first Grand Slam of the season, thanks to her current ranking.