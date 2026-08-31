Alex Eala has been hailed as an “unbelievable competitor” and identified as a dangerous contender at the 2026 US Open by a former world No 4.

The world No 18, who is seeded 17th at Flushing Meadows, will begin her US Open campaign against Mary Stoiana on Tuesday.

Eala is making her second main draw appearance at the US Open after she reached the second round last year.

The Filipina will aim to improve on her fourth round result at the 2026 Wimbledon Championships, which is the best Grand Slam run of her career to date.

The 21-year-old could face a tricky path through the draw in New York as she is projected to meet 14th seed Iva Jovic in the third round and No 4 seed Coco Gauff in the last 16.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Tim Henman named Eala as his ‘dark horse’ pick in the US Open women’s event.

“[Eala is an] unbelievable competitor,” said the former British No 1.

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“The improvement she’s made in her game, and add to that the support that she has, she really is great to watch.

“I love her attitude and that spirit. So, as an outsider, I’m very happy with that pick.”

Henman also selected world No 1 Aryna Sabalenka — the two-time reigning US Open champion — as the favourite for the title.

“She hasn’t been playing particularly well, but I think a player of her stature, when she gets to the Grand Slams and the biggest and best events, you find that there’s an extra gear to her game and there’s also an extra intensity to her focus and concentration,” said Henman.

“You go back to that old saying: Form is temporary, class is permanent.”

In her pre-tournament press conference, Eala spoke about the strong belief she has.

“I think I have a pretty strong baseline of belief in myself. And of course, it can all, it’s very normal that it fluctuates,” said Eala.

“There are moments where it’s more difficult to believe in yourself. And there are moments where it’s much easier. But I think my baseline has remained quite steady, and maybe on an incline, but a very, very, very slow incline.

“I think that’s what’s important is to have that foundation of, I know what I can do, I’m strong, who I am as a person, what my character is. And then of course, the results may vary, depending on the time of the year and how you’re doing at the moment.”

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