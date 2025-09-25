There are plenty of rising stars to watch out for on the WTA Tour, though few have broken through quite so dramatically as Alex Eala, Victoria Mboko, and Lois Boisson in 2025.

Eala was the first to break through with a stunning semi-final run at the Miami Open, though she has since gone on to reach her first WTA Tour-level final, win her first Grand Slam match at the US Open, and win the WTA 125 title in Guadalajara.

Meanwhile, French star Boisson became one of the lowest-ranked Grand Slam semi-finalists of all time at her home major and would win her first WTA title in Hamburg, while Mboko defied the odds to win her first title on home soil at the Canadian Open.

All three women have improved and risen significantly in 2025, and they are now all on the cusp of further significant breakthroughs over the next few days.

Eala’s opportunity

While Boisson and Mboko are both in China Open action this week, Eala has instead turned down the opportunity to play at the WTA 1000 event and is eyeing up another WTA 125 title at the Jingshan Open.

The Filipina’s campaign has started confidently, with straight-set wins over Aliona Falei and Mei Yamaguchi, and as the top seed — and only top-100 player in the draw — she should fancy her chances of lifting the title.

Currently ranked 58th in the world, Eala is provisionally up to her career-high of world No 56 in the WTA Live Rankings.

One more win could potentially see her move up to a brand new high of world No 55, dependent on results over at the China Open.

Tennis News

How Aryna Sabalenka transformed her image by allowing the world to see her true character

Alcaraz, Swiatek, Sinner, Sabalenka push for more money and reform as Djokovic notably absent

However, two more wins — sending her through to the final — would all but guarantee a new career high, and she could crack the top 50 if she were to hypothetically win the title.

Though results in Beijing could well factor in, Eala is projected to hold 1,190 points with a title run in Jingshan, ahead of current world No 50 Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova’s tally of 1,185 points.

Mboko’s opportunity

We have unfortunately seen little of Mboko since her stunning run to the Canadian Open title in early August, with the 19-year-old falling in the opening round of the US Open.

A wrist issue has slightly hampered the teen star’s progress, but she has progressed to a career-high ranking of world No 23 thanks to her triumph in Montreal, and now has the chance to surge even further.

Currently at her career-high of 23rd in the official WTA Rankings, Mboko is provisionally up to a new career-high of world No 22 in the WTA Live Rankings — with 2024 China Open semi-finalist Paula Badosa dropping below her as things stand.

With just 13 points from a different event dropping off her rankings tally this week, the Canadian has the chance to earn significant points in Beijing this week.

Mboko would move to 1,883 points if she beats Anastasia Potapova in her opening match of the China Open on Saturday, with the 21st seed projected to take on 10th seed Clara Tauson in round three.

Her draw is not the kindest, but she has the chance to seal a new high and, if things fall her way, could find herself a top-20 player for the first time with a strong run.

Boisson’s opportunity

After a stunning summer saw Boisson reach the last four of Roland Garros and win her first WTA title, the Frenchwoman soared from outside the top 350 to inside the top 50.

And, while her momentum has cooled slightly across the hard-court swing, she now has a significant chance to seal yet another big rankings breakthrough this year.

Boisson is currently ranked at her career-high of world No 41 and has no points to defend at any level for the rest of 2025, having missed the second half of last season due to a serious injury.

And, she has already started her debut China Open campaign with a win, battling past Dalma Galfi in a three-set epic on Thursday.

Provisionally, that has pushed the 22-year-old up three places to world No 38 in the WTA Live Rankings, putting her in line to potentially crack the top 40 for the first time.

Boisson’s top-40 debut is not guaranteed yet, however, and she will look to score an upset win over 19th seed Liudmilla Samsonova in the second round to boost her hopes.

Read Next: Who is Emma Raducanu’s first China Open opponent? Familiar foe Cristina Bucsa