It was a big season for rising stars on the WTA Tour — and several high-profile nominees are competing for the Newcomer of the Year Award in the end-of-season WTA awards.

Alongside a string of other awards, the six nominees for the Newcomer of the Year Award were all announced on Monday.

Here, we look at the six nominees and their impressive achievements in 2025.

Victoria Mboko

Mboko had not played a tour-level match before 2025, though she rose from outside the top 350 to inside the top 20 during a landmark breakthrough season.

The standout of the 19-year-old’s year was undoubtedly her stunning run to the WTA 1000 Canadian Open title, triumphing on home turf in Montreal — and beating four major champions on the way.

She would also crack the top 20 of the WTA Rankings after winning her second WTA title at the Hong Kong Tennis Open, having reached round three of the French Open and round two of Wimbledon.

Lois Boisson

Boisson produced the most surprising Grand Slam run of 2025 — and one of the most surprising ever — at Roland Garros, the world No 361 defying the odds to reach the last four of her home major.

The Frenchwoman became just the fifth woman to reach the semi-final on her maiden Grand Slam appearance, and would go on to win her first tour-level title in Hamburg.

Having never previously been inside the top 100, the 22-year-old finished 2025 ranked at a career-high of 36th in the world.

Alex Eala

Tennis trailblazer Eala made plenty of history throughout 2025, most notably becoming the first Filipino in the Open Era to win a Grand Slam singles match, reaching round two of the US Open.

The 20-year-old also made her debut appearances at the French Open and Wimbledon this summer, all after her stunning breakout run at the Miami Open — beating three Slam winners on her way to the last four.

2025 also saw Eala reach her first WTA Tour final in Eastbourne and win the WTA 125 title in Guadalajara, finishing the year at a new career-high ranking of world No 50.

Maya Joint

Now the Australian No 1, rising star Joint will look to continue her fine 2025 form and continue her impressive rise across 2026, with her home major taking place in January.

Turning down the chance to play College Tennis, the 19-year-old won her first WTA Tour title in Rabat before beating Eala in a thrilling Eastbourne final to win her second career title.

Finishing the year ranked 32nd in the world, all eyes will be on how far the talented Australian can surge throughout the coming twelve months.

Iva Jovic

Long-recognised as one of the hottest prospects in US tennis, Jovic surged up the WTA Rankings in 2025, beginning to establish herself in the senior game.

The 17-year-old most memorably won the first WTA title of her career at the Guadalajara Open in September, propelling herself into the top 40, and also reaching round two of three Slams this year.

Jovic reached her career-high ranking of 33rd in October and finishes the year as the world No 35, up from her year-end 2024 ranking of 206th.

Eva Lys

A player who consistently climbed up the WTA Rankings in 2025, German star Lys first broke through by reaching the fourth round of the Australian Open as a lucky loser back in January.

The 23-year-old would then reach the second round of the three remaining majors in 2025 and also reached her first WTA 1000 quarter-final at the China Open, picking up her first top-10 win against Elena Rybakina.

Having ended 2024 down at 130th in the WTA Rankings, Lys rose an impressive 90 places to end the 2025 season ranked 40th in the world.

