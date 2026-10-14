Alex Eala’s WTA ranking and her 3 remaining 2026 tournaments after Wuhan Open exit

Alex Eala suffered a shock early exit at the 2026 Wuhan Open, and the Filipina star is set to play three more tournaments this season.

The 21-year-old was upset 4-6, 6-3, 6-3 by world No 217 Shi Han in the first round at the WTA 1000 tournament in China on Monday.

Eala lost seven consecutive games against the 21-year-old Chinese qualifier after holding a 6-4, 3-2 lead.

The Quezon City-born star was playing her first match since she secured a bronze medal for the Philippines at the 2026 Asian Games after a semi-final defeat to Wang Xiyu in Nagoya, Japan.

She became the first player from the Philippines to win a tour-level title with her victory at the Washington Open in August.

In her pre-tournament press conference in Wuhan, Eala was asked about winning her maiden title and her impact in her home country.

“I am, like you said, the first Filipina to have won a WTA title, and I like to think that that’s kind of the start of the mark that I want to leave imprinted, I guess,” Eala said.

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“The most I can do, I feel, at the moment, to give back to my country and to my fellow Filipinos, is to just do my best, and continue to work hard and try to inspire people and show them that it’s possible just through the things that I do.

“It’s very difficult to say what my impact has been. I like to think that it’s been positive. ”

Alex Eala’s WTA ranking

Eala started the Wuhan Open in 19th position in the WTA Rankings, and she remains in 19th with 2,241 points following her opening round loss.

The Filipina reached her career-high ranking position of world No 18 in August.

Alex Eala’s remaining 2026 schedule

Eala is next set to compete at the WTA 500 tournament in Ningbo, which will take place from 19 to 25 October.

The left-handed star is then due to feature at the Pan Pacific Open, a WTA 500 event in Tokyo, which will run from 26 October to 1 November.

Finally, Eala is currently planning to end her campaign at the WTA 250 in Hong Kong, which will be held from November 2 to 8.

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