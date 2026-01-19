Alex Eala fell to a three-set defeat to Alycia Parks in the opening round of the 2026 Australian Open, but she could still be set for a rise up the rankings.

On her Australian Open main draw debut, the 20-year-old rising Filipina star was beaten 6-0, 3-6, 2-6 by Parks, the world No 99.

Roared on by a vociferous Court 6 crowd full of her compatriots, Eala dominated the opening set, but she was outplayed by her 25-year-old American opponent thereafter.

What did Alex Eala say after her Australian Open exit?

Following the match, Eala spoke about the massive support she received during her time in Melbourne and admitted aspects of it had been “overwhelming.”

“It was so heart-warming,” Eala said.

“That’s one of the things that makes a loss like today a little bit harder — I know a lot of people were rooting for me.

“It’s a process to take it all in. I think this week, definitely there were elements that were a bit overwhelming, especially during my practices.

“I didn’t expect that many people to be there. So it’s a learning process.

“I’m still young, so learning how to deal with all of this attention, but then at the same time being grateful.”

Eala added: “I guess this is one of the moments that I can reflect on what this means for Philippine tennis.

“I’m the only Filipina in the draw this year. I’m the only Filipina that’s ever been in the draw, I think. So there are positives to take away.”

How has Alex Eala’s Australian Open exit affected her ranking?

Eala started the Australian Open at a career-high ranking of world No 49, and she has climbed six places to a projected new best position of 43rd in the Live WTA Rankings.

Players earn 10 points for losing in the first round of a Grand Slam event, and Eala now sits on 1,154 points.

Eala’s position when the WTA Rankings update after the Australian Open will depend on the points gained by players ranked below her who are still competing at Melbourne Park.

