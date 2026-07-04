Alex Eala could be set to reach a new milestone in the WTA Rankings after her stunning victory over Iga Swiatek at the 2026 Wimbledon Championships.

Tennis365 watched from Centre Court at Wimbledon as Eala upset Swiatek — the world No 3 and defending champion — 7-6(9), 6-2 in a pulsating encounter.

In a thrilling first set lasting an hour and 24 minutes, Eala converted her fourth set point to win a dramatic 20-point tiebreak after she was broken serving for the set at 5-3.

Eala then broke Swiatek three times in the second set before saving five break points when serving out the match at 5-2.

The 21-year-old Filipina’s outstanding win sees her progress to the fourth round of a Grand Slam for the first time after she had won just one match across her first five Grand Slam main draw appearances.

It was Eala’s third encounter with six-time Grand Slam winner Swiatek, and she now leads the head-to-head 2-1, having also defeated the Pole at the 2025 Miami Open.

In her on-court interview, Eala said: “I don’t know how to describe this feeling. I’m into the second week of a Grand Slam and it is amazing for me.

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“Iga is a phenomenal player and a really nice person, so I’m really grateful to be able to share Centre Court with her at Wimbledon nonetheless.

“I’m really emotional. For someone like Iga, who has won so many Grand Slams, this achievement may seem small, but for someone who grew up in the Philippines it is huge.

“I went to train with my brother and my grandfather every day after school with my ruffled socks, light-up shoes and chubby cheeks, so to younger me, this is everything!

“But obviously, just because I’m emotional, does not mean I’m satisfied, so next round, let’s go!”

Asked how nervous she was stepping out onto Centre Court, Eala said: “This is one of the biggest matches of my life, for sure. This is my dream court as well, so I’m really happy with the atmosphere you guys gave. Thank you so much for cheering me on.

“How many times have I dreamed of opportunities like this? When I have my opportunities, I have to take them because they are blessings. Just being here is a blessing, I worked so hard to get here and I’m taking it. If I’m here, I have a chance, so I’m taking it.”

How Eala beating Swiatek affects the WTA Rankings

Eala’s run to the last 16 at Wimbledon has increased her points total by 230 to 1,666 points in the Live WTA Rankings.

Having started the tournament as the world No 32, Eala has climbed to a projected position of 28th, which would see her improve on her current career-high ranking of 29th.

Eala will face 13th seed Jasmine Paolini in the fourth round at the grass-court major, and a win would take her points tally to 1,856, which could see her climb as high as world No 23.

Swiatek began Wimbledon as the world No 3, but her points total has taken a massive hit after her third round exit as she was defending the 2,000 points she earned for winning the title in 2025.

The former world No 1 has lost a massive 1,870 points, which has seen her total fall to 4,539, and it means she has dropped three places to sixth in the live rankings.

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