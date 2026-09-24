One of Alex Eala’s coaches has revealed which part of her game has improved most in the build-up to her Singapore Open campaign.

Eala is preparing to face world No 180 Tatiana Prozorova in the second round of the WTA 500 event on Thursday, as she aims for her second tour title.

Her path to the final looks easier on paper after eighth seed Donna Vekic lost unexpectedly in the first round and second seed Amanda Anisimova pulled out at the last minute due to a wrist injury.

Ahead of facing Russian Prozorova, Rafael Nadal Academy coach Sandro Viaene, who also coaches Eala from time to time, has spoken about what parts of her game have evolved in 2026.

While some feel the 21-year-old’s serve is an area where huge gains need to be made, for the time being, Viaene says her speed of shot has notably increased.

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He said on Dyan Castillejo’s YouTube channel: “Well, she’s doing a lot of things well. You can appreciate watching [her] on TV, but in life, you can appreciate even more.

“I think she’s hitting harder. She’s hitting harder, and she’s doing better. She was doing good, but now even better, about game things. She’s doing a bit better in many aspects. So, I think the American swing also was a continuation of the grass swing that was also good.”

This is Eala’s first match since being beaten in an epic three-setter in the third round of the US Open against 18-year-old Iva Jovic.

The American came through in three hours on Arthur Ashe Stadium, for her third win over the left-hander this year. And while Eala lost, Viaene was in awe of the spectacle the two youngsters put on.

He added, “Insane. It was insane. I was watching at home; it was amazing. Good level from two very good players. Young players that they want everything, so I think for the spectator it was fantastic. Was fantastic. They wanted to hit harder than their opponent. For the spectator, it was amazing.”

Incidentally, Eala – who won the Washington Open over the summer and reached the fourth round of Wimbledon for her best Grand Slam result yet – also works with long-time coach Joan Bosch on occasion.

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