Alex Eala’s fans have been slammed as “shameless” after overwhelmingly voting for the Filipina in a WTA ‘Star of the Swing’ poll.

On Monday night, the WTA allowed tennis fans to vote for the biggest winners from the North American hard court swing. The shortlist included Eala’s WTA 500 triumph in Washington, where she beat Naomi Osaka, Jessica Pegula, and Elina Svitolina along the way.

Coco Gauff and Iga Swiatek were nominated following their respective wins in Cincinnati and Canada at WTA 1000 level; Iva Jovic’s title defence in Guadalajara was picked, Monterrey winner Diane Parry made the cut, and US Open champion and runner-up, Elena Rybakina and Aryna Sabalenka, were, naturally, named.

Despite Rybakina winning the biggest tournament of them all in this stretch and becoming world No 1, it seems Eala is running away with the vote.

It’s time to vote 🗳️ Who was your Star of the Hard Court Swing? Have your say! 👇https://t.co/tLS8AlzP1r@MercedesBenz | #RallyTheWorld pic.twitter.com/h9viT6kzGI — wta (@WTA) September 21, 2026

At the time of writing, more than 3,700 votes have been cast and Eala is way out in front on 74%. Rybakina is a distant second on 19%, and Swiatek is third on 4%.

More Alex Eala News

Carlos Alcaraz, Alex Eala, Jessica Pegula, Iga Swiatek part of ‘new trend’ – ‘I’m not buying it’

Alex Eala’s rivals all saying the same thing about the WTA rising star as she makes Singapore Open admission

Want more from Tennis365? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for tennis coverage you can trust.

Katerina Siniakova and Taylor Townsend, who completed the career Grand Slam in doubles together at Flushing Meadows, are on 1% with Gauff and Sabalenka. In certain quarters, this has not gone down well on social media.

One person wrote, “Eala fans are so shameless”, and another put, “No way Alex Eala is pulling these numbers with Washington title over Rybakina. It’s getting out of hand at this point. Eala fans we should have a little bit of shame, this is embarrassing.”

One X user tweeted, “Just proof that they don’t care about the tennis really,” and another commented, “I like Eala but this is screaming not credible.”

However, many pointed out that the WTA poll asks “Who was your biggest star?”, and Eala’s supporters shouldn’t be criticised for backing their hero. And as a result, Eala’s army of fans have come out and voted for her in spades.

Indeed, one wrote, “Don’t hate the player, hate the game,” while another put, “Again, vote for your faves. Don’t go on blaming the winner’s fans since they came out and voted. This is a fan vote contest, so vote!”

While Rybakina’s achievement may be the greatest, it seems Eala – who is preparing to play in the Singapore Open – has the biggest and most passionate following in tennis right now.

READ NEXT: Singapore Open withdrawals: Alex Eala handed major boost as second seed pulls out