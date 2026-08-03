Alex Eala’s breakthrough couple of years on the WTA Tour has introduced the rising Filipina as one of the most popular stars in the sport.

Eala has been a roaring success all around the world so far in 2026, which has coincided with some of her best results.

The 21-year-old had queues winding outside stadiums at the Australian Open, and she was just as popular on the Middle Eastern swing in February.

With Eala essentially playing to a home crowd everywhere she plays, the star has produced incredible performances that have helped her soar up the rankings.

The star is currently sat at a career ranking high of world No 24 following a victory at the Birmingham Open, a semi final appearance at the Berlin Open, a first-ever fourth round at Wimbledon, and a run to the Washington Open final this summer.

The star’s popularity has reportedly peaked once again too, as the Filipina has been compared to 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams.

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According to tennis outlet Tennis Connected, the Wednesday night of the Canadian Open, when Eala is set to play, has completely sold out.

Taking to X, they wrote: “Interesting fact. Wednesday night is sold out in Toronto because of Alexandra Eala. From reliable sources I can tell you that only Serena has done that in the last 20 years.”

Eala’s popularity all around the world has been sensational all year, but she is now outperforming some of the biggest stars to ever player the game.

Tennis Connected continued: “Not even [Rafael] Nadal, [Roger] Federer or [Novak] Djokovic have sold out an opening Wednesday night. Incredible.”

Eala will be under pressure almost immediately at the Canadian Open after her exploits at the Washington Open, however, due to events completely out of her hands.

The tournaments take place back-to-back and that has only been compounded by the Washington Open final being delayed into Monday, August 3rd.

Jessica Pegula and Eala’s could only play out a set and a bit before the weather hampered proceedings to the Washington Open final, so there will be an even shorter turnaround for both women ahead of their next appearance at Masters level.

Pegula took the first set 6-4 against Eala, with the second on serve at 1-2, so Eala will have her work cut out for her to claim the first WTA-level title of her career.

Whatever happens on the North American swing, Eala looks to join the WTA Tour elite following the US Open, as she is only defending 70 ranking points until the final Grand Slam event of the season.