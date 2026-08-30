Alex Eala’s incredible popularity has been given a huge showcase in the build-up to the US Open, with the social media numbers she has been serving up ensuring the entire tennis ecosystem has received a huge boost.

Eala is heading into the final Grand Slam of 2026 with huge attention shining down on her, with her first WTA Tour title in Washington last month confirming she is the real deal at the top of the women’s game.

There is already some hype around a potential fourth round clash against Coco Gauff and while the Filipina superstar has yet to get past the last-16 at a major championship, but there is no doubt that Eala is already the biggest attraction in the women’s game.

YouTube videos on her exhibition match with Iva Jovic on the official US Open account have outperformed every other player several times over and her appearance on the Andy Roddick Served podcast produced over one million views.

In an engaging interview with Roddick, he thanked Eala for ‘creating a movement’ that has given tennis a huge boost at all levels and he was accurate in making that statement.

More Tennis News

Who is Alex Eala’s first round US Open opponent? American college tennis star she has beaten

Alex Eala set to miss a big tournament as she eyes a historic Philippines feat

Her press conference videos on various social media platforms have also gained more traction than any other player and she has also proved to be a big hit for Greg Rusedski’s podcast, with a huge surge in subscribers and views on YouTube over the last month.

The pressure will be on Eala to give her fans the performances and wins they want at the US Open, with her opening match against American qualifier Mary Stoiana on Tuesday.

Speaking on his Off Court With Greg Rusedski podcast, Rusedski looked ahead to Eala’s campaign at the final major of the 2026 season.

“Well, I think she’ll sell out [crowds] like she did in Toronto,” said the former world No 4.

“I mean, how impressive was her result in Washington, the way she played? She was incredible.

“And then to bounce back and win two matches again; she won seven in a row and then lost in Toronto, she loses [in Cincinnati] to Anisimova in three sets — who last year made two major finals.

“So, she’s on the cusp. She’s the first Filipina to make the fourth round of a major, I wouldn’t be surprised if she’s in the quarters or semis. She’s that good. I think the mentality is second to none.

“I look between the ears, having coached and worked on tour in the men’s and the women’s, the most important [thing], cause everybody can play, but it’s a swagger, it’s the belief, it’s in between the ears, it’s the intensity.”

Former British No 1 Annabel Croft backed up Rusedski’s comments, as she suggested the Filipina is developing a presence around her rivals.

“I would imagine that she has built up some kind of locker-room respect right now where you build a certain aura and then that counts for quite a lot on the tour as well because players don’t want to face you because of the record that she’s building up,” said Croft on Sky Sports.

“There’s something awkward about a lefty serve, a little bit like Kerber. I remember she didn’t have a big serve, but it was so well placed into the court. But also when you put a lot of spin on it and it sometimes has less pace on it, you’re forcing your opponents to generate pace and they start to get a bit jittery.

“She keeps notching up the big wins, but she’s also backing up the pressure wins. She plays under a lot of pressure with all of that excitement from the Filipino community. They turn out in their droves to watch her. That for some people would be a pressure, but she embraces it. She loves it.”

Eala is set to start her US Open campaign against Stoiana in the second match on Louis Armstrong Stadium court on Tuesday.

READ NEXT: Alex Eala’s full press conference ahead of 2026 US Open as she makes ‘growth’ revelation