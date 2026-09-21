Alex Eala’s WTA Tour rivals continue to sing the praises of the 21-year-old as she prepares for the start of the Asian Swing.

The Filipina announced she was “excited” to play at the Singapore Open this week, particularly as it’s “Closer to home, so I’m very happy”.

Eala will begin her campaign against either world No 152 Sofia Costoulas or world No 178 Tatiana Prozorova, before potentially facing former US Open finalist Amanda Anisimova and French Open champion Mirra Andreeva at the business end of the WTA 500 event.

After this, the left-hander will compete for her country at the Asian Games, skipping the WTA 1000 tournament in Beijing later this month.

As the Singapore Open gets underway, sixth seed and wildcard Leylah Fernandez was asked about Eala’s impact on the WTA Tour. The Canadian hailed Eala’s talent on the court and her class off it.

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She said this week, “Alex is such an amazing player, and most importantly such an amazing person. She’s super kind, super humble. She always has a smile on her face.

“I know getting on tour, the Filipino community are super supportive of their players, and I felt that welcome when I came on tour.

“Wherever I was around the world there was always a beautiful crowd that was supporting me, and to have Alex there too really shows how much the Filipino community loves to support one of their own. So it’s really nice.”

World No 70 Alycia Parks, who is also competing in the event, added that the buzz around Eala is “always fun” and her popularity is “good for tennis”.

Meanwhile, Iva Jovic, who is at a career-high of 13, has been asked what it is like to face players she is on good terms with, such as Eala and Zeynep Sonmez.

The 18-year-old, who is just coming off defending her title in Guadalajara, admitted it can be difficult but ultimately, she has a job to do.

She said, “It’s a strange one, but I think all of us are professional, and when we step on the court, we do our best to win, and all of that is aside, but I have no problems being friends and still being competitors.

“I don’t think it messes up anything on the court, and they’re both of those girls you mentioned are one of the best and nicest people, so I’m really grateful to have them in my life.”

Jovic beat Eala in a gripping three-set win in the third round of the US Open earlier this month. The two may meet for a fourth time in 2026, with the American holding a 3-0 record against the Filipina.

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