Alex Eala has ended her North American hard-court swing with a third-round exit from the US Open and her next stop on the WTA Tour calendar is Asia.

The Filipina followed her successful grass-court season with another productive seven-week spell in the United States and Canada as she started her campaign at the Washington DC Open before playing in the Canadian Open, Cincinnati Open and the US Open.

Eala won the WTA 500 Citi DC Open, beating Zheng Qinwen, Leylah Fernandez, Elina Svitolina, Naomi Osaka and Jessica Pegula en route to lifting her maiden WTA singles trophy.

That was followed up with a run to the round of 16 in Toronto and a second-round exit in Cincinnati.

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But after her disappointing result at the WTA 1000 event in Mason, Eala bounced back with a career-best run to the third round at the US Open, losing against good friend Iva Jovic in three sets.

What Is To Come For Eala?

Eala had already confirmed that she will represent the Philippines at the Asian Games in Nagoya, Japan, in September, but she was quick to point out during her post-match press conference at the US Open that she has one WTA Tour event before that.

“Before that I believe I’ll be in Singapore,” she said.

The Singapore Open runs from 21–27 September and Eala is set to make her second appearance at the tournament, although this time she will make her debut in the main draw.

The Filipina competed in Singapore back in February 2025, but she failed to reach the main draw as she lost in the second round of qualifying.

Eala is set to be seeded sixth this time thanks to her current WTA Ranking of 18.

After a trip to Singapore, she will make her way to Japan for the Asian Games that will take place from 27 September to 3 October at Higashiyama Park Tennis Centre.

The 21-year-old’s decision to play in the Asian Games means she will be forced to miss the China Open, which runs from 28 September to 5 October in Beijing.

Eala, though, is expected to return to the WTA Tour for the second leg of the WTA 1000 double-header in China as she is expected to play in the Wuhan Open.

The Filipina didn’t play in Beijing or Wuhan last year as her ranking was not good enough for a direct entry. She played in the qualifiers in Wuhan, but lost her opening match.

But she won’t have that problem this year as she is comfortably inside the top 20 of the WTA Rankings.

The Asia swing will run until 8 November, but Eala is yet to confirm her schedule for the rest of the campaign although there is no doubt she will play a few more events before the season comes to an end.