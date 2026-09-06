Alex Eala’s US Open ranking points and prize money after Iva Jovic loss

Alex Eala’s time at the US Open came to an end in the third round as she was beaten by Iva Jovic.

The talented pair, who have previously played doubles together, battled it out in a terrific three-set contest in front of a packed-out Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Jovic ran out the winner, taking the contest 7-5, 3-6, 7-5 against the Filipina star, and she will next play Coco Gauff in the fourth round of the Grand Slam.

Eala has enjoyed a terrific North American hardcourt swing, which included her first WTA title at the Washington Open, and this year’s third round performance at the US Open was her best run at the Grand Slam.

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As a result of her third round exit at the US Open, Eala has collected $290,000 in prize money from the Flushing Meadows event.

That takes her yearly prize money haul up to $1,972,305 and she is now comfortably above the $3,000,000 mark in terms of all-time prize money earned.

Eala was defending second round ranking points at the US Open, which she beat by going one round further.

With 130 ranking points earned from her third round position, Eala has continued her excellent run of points thanks to her form on the North American hardcourt swing.

Eala sits at world No 18 in the WTA Tour live rankings, which is a career ranking high. However, the likes of Anna Kalinskaya and Anastasia Potapova, who are ranked 22nd and 24th respectively, are still in the competition and could usurp Eala in the rankings with their performances.

Kalinskaya will play Emma Navarro in the round of 16 of the US Open, while Potapova is set for a difficult tie against Roland Garros champion Mirra Andreeva.

WTA Tour live rankings

17) Naomi Osaka – 2306

18) Alex Eala – 2276

19) Elise Mertens – 2165

20) Jasmine Paolini – 2123

21) Ekaterina Alexandrova – 2076

22) Anna Kalinskaya – 2043

23) Madison Keys – 2029

24) Anastastia Potapova – 1926

As for Eala, the 21-year-old has already confirmed that her next tournament will be the Singapore Open, which begins on September 21st.

She will be joining the likes of Jessica Pegula, Andreeva, Amanda Anisimova, Diana Shnaider, and Sorana Cirstea at the WTA 500 tournament.

She will be the sixth seed at the event, which is testament to her ranking climb up the WTA Tour in recent months. Eala began the 2026 season just inside the top 50.

Following the Singapore Open, Eala is set to represent the Philippines at the 2026 Asian Games, with the tennis schedule set to begin on the 27th September. She has decided to play the Asian Games instead of the China Open, the penultimate Masters event of the WTA Tour calendar.