Andre Agassi is not buying the assertion that Alexander Zverev is on the same level as Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic.

Following Zverev’s 6-1 6-2 drubbing at the hands of Jannik Sinner in the Madrid Open final, the German claimed the Italian is head and shoulders above the rest of the ATP Tour.

At that time, Sinner had won three 1000 Masters in a row in 2026, before triumphing in Rome as well. Zverev bemoaned his own performance in Madrid but heaped praise on Sinner.

“I think he’s very stable. He doesn’t have dips, he doesn’t have phases where he goes down. I think that’s why he’s world No. 1. To me, that’s more spectacular, I think, keeping the level the whole time,” said the 29-year-old.

“I think there’s a big gap between Sinner and everybody else right now. It’s quite simple. I think there’s a big gap between Sinner and everybody else. And I think there’s a big gap between Alcaraz, myself, maybe Novak, and everybody else.

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“I think there are two gaps right now. It’s difficult to say that there’s not a gap between Sinner and everybody else if he hasn’t lost a match in Masters events since Shanghai.”

That comment raised a few eyebrows from tennis pundits and fans alike. Zverev is yet to win a Grand Slam, Alcaraz won the Australian Open, and Djokovic beat Sinner on his way to the final Down Under.

As the German prepares for his fourth major final, this time at the French Open against Flavio Cobolli, Agassi has weighed in on Zverev’s questionable comments.

He said on TNT Sports US, “Well, I can’t say I follow that quote, particularly if he’s putting himself on that level, I think he’s jumping the gun just a touch.

“I mean, he has a lot to prove this weekend in order to even come close to making a statement that he belongs in that territory.

“He’s no Alcaraz or no Sinner as we look at him now. But I’m sure he has plans to change that.”

Zverev may be able to change that if he beats Cobolli in Sunday’s Roland Garros final as he tries to win that elusive first major.

Sinner is still comfortably world No 1 despite his second round French Open exit and Alcaraz is still second despite missing Roland Garros, in addition to this year’s Wimbledon, due to injury.

If Zverev wants to get closer to those two, he needs to lift the Coupe des Mousquetaires.

WHAT NEXT? Alexander Zverev slammed for ‘lack of respect’ after making the Roland Garros final