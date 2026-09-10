Alexander Zverev at the 2026 US Open with an inset of Carlos Alcaraz.

Alexander Zverev is having the season of his life and it has continued at the US Open.

The star claimed his first Grand Slam title at long last at Roland Garros and he followed it up by reaching his very first Wimbledon final a month later.

The German entered the US Open as the top seed after Jannik Sinner’s withdrawal and he’s continued his good form, outside a couple of scares in the opening rounds.

Zverev needed five sets to defeat both Lorenzo Sonego and Quentin Halys, but he’s won he’s last three matches in straight sets to reach the semi finals of the Grand Slam.

As a result, he has achieved a feat that only eight other men have achieved in the Open Era.

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Zverev has reached at least the semi finals of every Grand Slam in 2026 now, which sees him join an exclusive list of tennis legends.

The German joins the likes of Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, as well as Jannik Sinner and Andy Murray, so he’s in very fine company.

Male players to reach at least the semifinals of all Grand Slams in the same year in the Open Era

Novak Djokovic (seven times)

Roger Federer (five times)

Rafael Nadal (twice)

Rod Laver

Tony Roche

Ivan Lendl

Andy Murray

Jannik Sinner

Alexander Zverev

It’s a testament to Zverev”s recent feat that it is something that not even Carlos Alcaraz has managed to achieve in his incredible career so far.

Despite claiming seven Grand Slam titles in his career, Alcaraz is yet to have a deep run at every Grand Slam tournament in a calendar year.

The closest Alcaraz came was the 2025 season, which saw him win Roland Garros and the US Open and reach the final of Wimbledon. However, he was knocked out in the Australian Open quarter finals, so he was one match away from the feat.

Zverev will now be looking to become one of a select few players who have managed to win multiple Grand Slams in a calendar year.

He plays Karen Khachanov in the semi finals of the US Open, where he will be the overwhelming favourite to win the tournament. He leads his head-to-head against 6-3 against the Russian star and he is currently ranked 24 places higher than him in the ATP Tour live rankings.

Should Zverev find a way past Khachanov in the final four, he will play either Ben Shelton or Frances Tiafoe.

He has a fantastic record against both men, leading Shelton 5-0 in their head-to-head, and he leads Tiafoe 9-1 in theirs.