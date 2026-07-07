Alexander Zverev advanced to his first Wimbledon quarter-final after edging out Jiri Lehecka in four sets in a match that was spread over two days.

The German won the first two sets 6-4 7-5 before their encounter on Monday was halted at 3-3 due to the 11pm local curfew in place at the tournament.

Zverev didn’t get onto Centre Court until after 8pm, following lengthy matches involving Jasmine Paolini and Alex Eala and Grigor Dimitrov and Arthur Fery.

And when they resumed their battle on Tuesday, Lehecka reeled off three straight games to take the third set 6-3.

The 29-year-old steadied himself and claimed the fourth set 7-6 (6) and the match to reach the last eight, where he will face familiar foe Taylor Fritz.

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On that milestone, Zverev said after his victory, “Yeah, who would have thought it would have only taken me 12 years to get there!

“But of course I want to play three more matches here.”

Zverev was in a, naturally, buoyant mood after making the quarter-finals at SW19 for the first time in his career. But secretly, he may have been seething that his match started so late against the Czech.

Calls are growing for Wimbledon to start their matches earlier on Centre Court and No 1 to avoid situations like this, particularly as Zverev will be playing for three days in a row.

Despite that, the French Open champion said it was more of a mental challenge rather than a physical one.

When asked about having to play for three straight days, he said, “Mentally, it is more difficult than physically. Not having the time to kind of just breathe, to realise what is happening, and prepare for the next match.

“Playing back-to-back days, especially in best of five, is not easy but I am very happy to be playing tomorrow. I hope I will be back on this wonderful court and playing my best tennis again.”

After losing all three of his last-16 matches at Wimbledon, Zverev has finally overcome that hurdle but the tests will only get tougher from here.

He has a 10-5 losing head to head with Fritz, and he has lost his last seven encounters with the American. But after breaking his Grand Slam duck, Zverev will be confident he can finally get one over on the 28-year-old.

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