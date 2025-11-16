Boris Becker insists he remains open to helping Alexander Zverev, but the world No 3 appears to have made it clear that he wants nothing to do with the tennis legend.

The two have always enjoyed a close relationship with former world No 1 Becker on hand to offer his fellow German advice when it comes to winning at the highest level in tennis.

Back in 2024, there was even talk that the six-time Grand Slam winner was close to joining the Zverev coaching team with the only sticking point Becker’s inability to travel to certain countries.

Following his imprisonment in 2022 when he was found guilty of hiding millions of pounds’ worth of assets after being made bankrupt in 2017, Becker had to give up his Wimbledon commentary role with BBC Sport while he was also unable to travel to the United States and Australia.

Zverev was keen to work with the tennis legend, but he made it clear that he wanted a coach who would be able to travel with him to all corners of the globe.

“I love Boris and I also believe that he has an incredible knowledge of tennis,” Zverev told Tennis Magazin. “But I don’t know how he feels about travelling. That’s the only question mark for him.

“As soon as he has solved and clarified that, we can talk about it. We are always in contact with him and often talk to each other. Now for Australia, it will stay as it is and then I will see.”

But things have gone south in 2025 with Becker’s role as a television pundit often resulting in some public criticism of Zverev.

After Becker questioned the three-time Grand Slam runner-up’s form following his early exits at Wimbledon and the US Open, the 28-year-old fired back, saying: “I think he’s looking for a bit of attention, and he gets it through me. Unfortunately, that’s the case. But I don’t care anymore.”

Becker, though, once again criticised Zverev following his poor performance at the ATP Finals with the world No 3 exiting the tournament during the group stage after losing his match against Felix Auger-Aliassime.

During his appearance on Sky Deutschland, Becker stated: “We text each other every now and then. Things are a bit cooler in the relationship at the moment, but that’s okay, he should concentrate on his matches.”

He also felt that Zverev has a mental block, adding: “I’m not a psychologist, I can’t see what’s going on inside him. But it had less to do with tennis,”

But he was still happy to help out, if needed.

“I’m not part of the team. If he has a question, I’m always open and will answer it,” he said.

But Zverev shut down Becker’s latest comments and it is unlikely that there will be a coaching offer on the table any time soon, saying: “If that’s his opinion. To be honest, I’m fed up with his comments.”