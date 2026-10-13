Alexander Zverev reveals if he’s considered withdrawing from Shanghai Masters amid injury struggles

Alexander Zverev has addressed whether he considered withdrawing from the 2026 Shanghai Masters before his latest win due to an ongoing injury.

The world No 2, who is guaranteed to replace Jannik Sinner as the world No 1, overcame Alexander Bublik 7-6(6), 4-6, 7-6(1) in the fourth round in Shanghai.

After the pulsating encounter, Zverev confirmed he has been bothered by an ankle injury in all three of his victories at the Masters 1000 event so far.

The 29-year-old German downed Wu Yibing 6-4, 7-6(4) in his opening match in Shanghai before beating Quentin Halys 6-4, 6-7(8), 6-3 in the third round.

Here is everything Zverev said in his press conference after defeating Bublik.

Q. If you can bring us into the process, maybe you had to decide also to play the match, because a lot of players think long-term, and so there is ATP Finals, so I would like to know before the match you and your team if you spoke about it.

ZVEREV: Yeah, I start to feel my ankle last match. I then, actually in the warmup, it was good. In the beginning, in the first set, it was also good, I felt fine. But the longer the match went on, in the middle of the second set, it started to be a bit worse. But I’ve never retired in a tennis match in my life, except 2022 Roland Garros, where I really couldn’t walk. So I want to keep that going. I don’t want to retire with no reason. But, yeah, again, I fought through, and I won, I’m happy about that.

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Q. It’s almost like two heavyweights going out there tonight. Do you enjoy those matches where it’s just clean ball striking, big ball striking both ends?

ZVEREV: Yeah, I think, especially on a surface like that, with these kind of balls, you know, both of us serve 220, 224, 225 [kilometres per hour] sometimes. You don’t get a lot of rallies. You don’t get a lot of rhythm. But that’s also part of tennis, you know. Back in the day when I started playing tennis, I say back in the day because that was more than 10 years ago, a lot of surfaces were like that. So, I also enjoy these kind of matches. I also enjoy these kind of games. Again, today I’m happy that I won.

Q. About No 1, did it already arrive, the moment of being very emotional for you in private, or you are still with the mind inside the tournament, so maybe you’ll think about it later?

ZVEREV: Yeah, I think the emotions come when you actually see the No. 1 next to your name. I think that will be, for sure, something special. For now, I’m No 2 in the world still, funny enough, and that, you know, I clenched the world No 1 for year-end is, of course, with Jannik being out, unfortunately. But, yeah, I think, once it happens, it will be a special moment for me.

Q. Did you receive any special messages from any of your pals?

ZVEREV: Yeah, everybody. Yeah. (Laughing).

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