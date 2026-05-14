Alexander Zverev has come under fire for his performance, and subsequent post-match press conference, following his exit from the Italian Open.

Zverev was stunned by Luciano Darderi in Rome, despite convincingly taking the first set 6-1 against the Italian. The German lost a second set tie-break, before capitulating completely with a 6-0 loss in the decider.

The World No. 3 was far from happy with the conditions and slammed the Italian Open following his defeat to Darderi, which has proven to be very controversial.

“It was difficult to play. I mean, to be honest, the court, I think this is the worst court I’ve ever played on. Juniors, professional, futures, practice, I never player on a court where the court quality is that bad,” said Zverev.

Those comments, and his worrying performance, have been questioned by 1976 French Open champion, Adriano Pannata. Speaking on La Telefonata, former World No. 3 Panatta was not impressed by Zverev’s display against Luciano Darderi in the round of 16.

“I watched the highlights of the match. Honestly, I’ve reached a point where, on principle, I don’t even watch Zverev anymore, because I get bored,” said the Italian.

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“I already know what he’s going to do. Anyone can win the first set and then let the second slip away, even with multiple match points. That happens. But what’s more worrying is that he simply didn’t play the third set. He sometimes reacts like a child.”

Zverev’s defeat to Darderi is not the first time he has lost to a player ranked below him so far this season.

The German has also suffered defeats to Flavio Cobolli in Munich, Miomir Kecmanovic in Acapulco, and Hubert Hurkacz at the United Cup.

Every other of Zverev’s defeats have come against either Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz, as he continued to trail the best two players in the world.

Zverev will now head to Roland Garros, where he will be the second seed at the Grand Slam. He will be placed in the opposite side of the draw to Sinner, so will be one of the favourites to reach the final.

Without Alcaraz, it will arguably be Zverev’s best-ever chance to reach a Grand Slam final. The German has previously reached three Grand Slam finals in his career, losing each of them.

The star was beaten in the 2020 US Open final by Dominic Thiem; the 2024 Roland Garros final by Alcaraz, and the 2025 Australian Open by Sinner.

The German will be hoping to end his long-awaited career goal of winning a Grand Slam in Paris.