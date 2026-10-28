Alexander Zverev confirms how many days he will take off from tennis when the season finishes

Alexander Zverev has played more matches than anyone else on the ATP Tour this season, in what has been his greatest season of his career so far.

Zverev has played 73 matches on the ATP Tour this season, which is testament to the amount of deep runs he’s made at the big tournaments this year.

The German has won Roland Garros and the US Open and he’s reached the Wimbledon final, the Madrid Open final, and the semifinals of the Australian Open and four other Masters events.

As a result, Zverev has admitted to feeling fatigued towards the end of the season, particularly at the Shanghai Masters after a semifinal defeat to Alejandro Davidovich Fokina.

Zverev still has four events left of his season, at the Vienna Open, Paris Masters, ATP Finals, and the Davis Cup, but he is already looking ahead to his post-season break.

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Speaking at the Vienna Open, he revealed: “My plan will be exactly the same as always. I’ll take ten days off and then I’ll start preparing. I’m going on vacation to the Maldives, something that probably won’t surprise anyone anymore because I go every year.

“After that, I’ll begin preparing for the new season. I won’t have a particularly long preparation period, that’s clear, but it will be the same length as last year.

“In that sense, not much will change. I hope that this year our participation in the Davis Cup will last a couple of days longer than last season.”

It’s a terrifyingly short off-season for Zverev, but it’s no surprise that he already has one eye on the 2027 season.

He’s already confirmed to play the Brisbane International at the beginning of the year, which is a change-up to his usual preparations for the Grand Slam.

Zverev has tended to play the United Cup to start his season, but he will instead head to the ATP 250 tournament. It will follow his appearance at the Six Kings Slam, which takes place between the 27th and 30th December.

It looks to be another crucial period for Zverev, as he continue his quest to earn the Career Grand Slam at the Australian Open.

He is halfway there after his Roland Garros and US Open triumphs in 2026, but at 30 years old, he will be hoping to wrap up another as soon as possible.

With Carlos Alcaraz still not at the heights he was pre-injury, and Jannik Sinner returning from a knee injury, he might not get a better time.