Alexander Zverev aimed a not so subtle dig at his father following his French Open semi-final win against Jakub Mensik.

The German reached his second Roland Garros final with a 7-5 6-2 3-6 6-3 victory over the 20-year-old on Friday afternoon.

The second seed was taken to a fourth set for only the second time in the tournament but the 6ft 6in player was able to keep his cool to see off the young Czech.

Zverev is the overwhelming favourite to lift the Coupe des Mousquetaires for the first time, following the early exits of Novak Djokovic and world No 1 Jannik Sinner.

The 29-year-old’s post-match celebrations were slightly understated, with Zverev knowing his biggest test is yet to come.

More French Open News

Roland Garros: Alexander Zverev ‘on a mission’ as Jo-Wilfried Tsonga shares insider info

Andre Agassi rips into Jannik Sinner with brutal take down as he insists ‘there’s no excuse for him’

Want more from Tennis365? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for tennis coverage you can trust.

Despite the magnitude of his achievement, Zverev cut a relaxed and jovial figure in his post-match interview.

Former French Open finalist Alex Corretja happened to ask Zverev about how helpful his coaching team had been to get to this point. The world No 3’s response was rather cutting, particularly about his father, Alexander Zverev Sr.

He said on TNT Sports, “My coach hasn’t told me anything in 25 years. I wish he would tell me something sometimes.”

When given the chance to say something nice about his dad, Zverev merely doubled down.

He added, “No, I lost so many matches in my life and he still hasn’t said anything. So it doesn’t change.”

Zverev will now face either Matteo Arnaldi or Flavio Cobolli in Sunday’s showpiece final on Court Philippe Chatrier.

Following his victory over Mensik, Jim Courier was quick to praise the big German, but stressed there is still a long way to go.

He said on TNT Sports, “His job’s not done and he was celebrating like it isn’t either. This is just another step towards the place he is ultimately desiring to end up, which is with his hands on the trophy.

“He’s done exceptionally well in these six matches. Zverev takes out a couple of the youngsters – [Rafael] Jodar and Mensik. He’s the veteran in this tournament.

“He’s the No 2 seed but he was never considered the favourite but he will be now for the final now he’s there.”

If Zverev wins, he will be the seventh-oldest first-time Grand Slam men’s singles champion in the Open era and the first German man to win a major since Michael Stich won Wimbledon in 1991.

WHAT NEXT? Andre Agassi fires surprise warning to Alexander Zverev even if he wins French Open