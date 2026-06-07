Alexander Zverev has come under fire from an ATP player over comments he made after reaching the final at the 2026 French Open.

The world No 3 downed 27th-ranked Jakub Mensik 7-5, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3 in the semi-finals at Roland Garros to advance to his second French Open final and fourth Grand Slam title match overall.

In his on-court interview after beating Mensik, Zverev offered a humorous response when asked what he thinks about when waiting to walk out for a big match.

“Pure emptiness. There’s absolutely nothing in my head,” said Zverev.

“To be honest, though, we’re athletes… very few of us have anything in our head anyways. Sometimes, it’s easier to just be stupid and not to think too much (laughs).”

Most people who saw the interview understood Zverev was making a sarcastic joke, but some current and former players have taken issue with his words.

French Open News

Roland Garros: ‘Sinner and Alcaraz need to be careful – Zverev could win 5 or 6 more Grand Slams’

John McEnroe fires a big warning to Alexandrer Zverev as he targets Grand Slam glory

Want more from Tennis365? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for tennis coverage you can trust.

Andrea Collarini, an Argentine ATP player currently ranked 278th who reached a career-high position of 177th, has taken aim at Zverev.

In a post on his Instagram story, Collarini harshly labelled Zverev a “fool” and expressed his support for Flavio Cobolli in the Roland Garros final.

“It’s not the first time he’s said it,” Collarini wrote.

“Just because you’re playing in the Roland Garros final doesn’t give you the power to speak for everyone.

“What a fool. Come on Fla (Cobolli).”

Alize Cornet, a former world No 11, was strongly critical of what Zverev said and accused him of lacking respect for other athletes.

“The pointlessness of this statement, I’m stunned, actually,” said the Frenchwoman. “To say that athletes have nothing between their ears… Okay, he’s speaking for himself, but we’re all in the same boat.

“Seriously, it’s crazy when you think about it, to say that on centre court. It’s such a lack of respect for the players, for the athletes… I’m calming down, I’m calming down. If he meant to be funny, it wasn’t.”

After facing a backlash on social media, Cornet said: “Ok guys I momentarily forgot my sense of humour. Can happen to everyone right? Sorry.”

READ NEXT: Alexander Zverev accused of ‘jumping the gun’ with Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic claim

